1. Andrea Stanley is now executive editor at Marie Claire.

2. Lauren Ratner is now president and chief brand officer at Hailey Bieber’s Rhode.

3. Purvi Kanji is now vice president at COTERIE.

4. Sarah Hird is now senior vice president of communications at Endeavor, overseeing all communications for Endeavor’s Events, Experiences, and Rights segment. Chad Tendler is now senior vice president of corporate and financial communications. Tiffany Fang has been promoted to senior vice president and head of corporate events and creative. Marie Sheehy has been promoted to senior vice president of communications, overseeing all communications for Endeavor’s Representation segment.

5. Doug Gillespie is now CEO at Beauty By Imagination.

6. Francesco Tribuzio is now vice president + head of business development at The Consultancy PR.

7. Rebekah Kohan is now director, press & influence at Hermès.

8. Sophie Puma is now public relations manager, North America at Bulgari.

9. Faye Piscopo is now manager at JBC.

10. Jennifer Eiskamp is now senior account supervisor at Demonstrate x DDW in the Austin office. Zach Barker is now director of accounts & special projects at the company’s Miami office.

11. Ngoc Hoang, manager of global integrated public relations at Calvin Klein, is leaving the company.

12. Michelle Costa is now senior account manager at Mega Mega Projects.

13. Stephanie Supanova is now account executive at Pure Imagination PR.

14. Instagram has debuted the Close Friends Only podcast, featuring Doja Cat and Ice Spice. The episode is available now.

15. IMG Models is now representing Kristen McMenamy.

16. MVPR is now representing ICON Denim LA.

17. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Slate Flosser.

18. RK Communications is now representing THEO.

19. JJBPR is now representing Sulinu.

20. MODEWORLD is now representing Peruvian designer Mozhdeh Matin.

21. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing AKT London natural deodorant in the US.

22. Demonstrate x DDW is now representing SPIN.

23. CLD PR is now representing U Los Angeles.

