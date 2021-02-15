News

The Daily’s February/March Issue Is Here!

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

It’s not February without The Daily! Our latest issue features Hailey Bieber on the cover in a Versace look holding their It bag of Spring. Inside we talk to the legendary Donatella Versace about the Modern Medusa, how she and her teamed worked during lockdown, and what a fashion icon has been watching on TV to pass the days.

We get the scoop on a new book about Bill Cunningham, get the deets on Jennifer Miller’s new South Beach store at The W Hotel, and take another look at the recent Couture shows. We also turn to models such as Hilary Rhoda, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, and so many more to find out what they’ve been eating! (We had to know!) There’s plenty and plenty of fashion pages featuring the designers you need to know right now.

Hailey Bieber (Mert & Marcus)

The latest issue of The Daily in print will be available in Palm Beach, the Hamptons, Miami, New York, and we’ll be distributing in Aspen for the first time or you can peruse right here! Enjoy!

