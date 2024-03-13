Cillian Murphy is the debut men’s talent of Versace Icons

After accepting his Oscar statuette on Sunday night kitted out in Versace, Cillian Murphy has now furthered his relationship with the Italian luxury label. The revered actor has been named as the inaugural male to appear in the Versace Icons series, which will see him lead a new global campaign, set to be unveiled on April 3. The Irishman notably wore Versace suits throughout the 2024 Awards season, which saw him sweep the board with accolades for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s box office smash. Of the new partnership, Donatella Versace said: “I am thrilled that Cillian is joining the Versace family. He is a truly exceptional actor and totally deserves his Oscar win. He is magnetic and mesmerizing in front of a camera and I loved seeing him bring Versace to life.”

COS to unveil Spring Summer ’24 collection in Rome

London-based fashion brand COS is going on the road once more! After two outings to New York to showcase its wares at NYFW, COS has decided to reveal its Spring Summer ’24 offering in the city of Rome. The runway show will take place on March 26 against the backdrop of one of the Italian capital’s historic 15th century buildings—marking the first time the recently-renovated location has ever played host to a fashion show. The presentation will combine the latest Atelier capsule and mainline collection—which you can check out in the newly-dropped imagery campaign here. The show will also be live streamed across social, so set your alarm for 3PM CET on the day.

Target x Diane von Furstenberg: revealed!

As previously publicized, Target is teaming up with Diane von Furstenberg for a limited-edition design partnership brimming with over 200 items. The entire drop, which includes womenswear, children’s and baby’s clothes, accessories, beauty, and home decor, is set to become shoppable on March 23. And to whet your appetite, Target today revealed a campaign which shows what to expect. The collection ranges in price from $3.99-$100 (select made-to-order furniture starts at $300) and many garments are available in extended sizing and adaptive styles. From DVF’s legendary wrap dress and archival prints to never-before-seen items from the brand, you won’t want to miss it. Get a sneak peek, below:

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.