Bob Mackie to receive The Daily’s FLA for Lifetime Achievement

Bob Mackie, legendary costume and fashion designer, will receive The Daily’s Fashion Los Angeles Award for Lifetime Achievement on Sunday in Beverly Hills. He is a nine-time Emmy Award winner, Geoffrey Beene CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and has three Oscar nominations. Most recently he received a 2019 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his work on The Cher Show. His Broadway credits include Moon Over Buffalo and Putting It Together, starring Carol Burnett, Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Minnelli on Minnelli, Lorelei with Carol Channing, and On the Town with Bernadette Peters and Phyllis Newman. Broadway on television: “Once Upon a Mattress” starring Carol Burnett, “Gypsy” starring Bette Midler, “Carousel,” “Brigadoon,” “Of Thee I Sing,” and “Kismet.” His inventive and memorable designs have helped raise entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Cher, Elton John, Ann-Margret, Bernadette Peters, Miley Cyrus, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, and Pink to iconic status both onscreen and off.

The award will be presented by Law Roach. The stylist and fashion personality has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Ariana Grande and is considered one of the most respected stylists working in fashion today. Recently he styled Dion’s French Vogue cover and editorial, which was released this week. Next he’ll be a co-host of OMG Fashun, alongside Julia Fox on E! The series begins on May 6 and each episode will see three fashion “disrupters” create a new look using materials and techniques that would make “fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm” in order to impress Roach, Fox, and a guest judge.

Other honorees this weekend include Fear of God, Amelia Gray, Elsa Hosk, and more! The awards will be hosted by Celeste Barber.

Celine taps Esther Rose-McGregor for Zouzou fragrance camapaign

Esther Rose-McGregor, daughter of Ewan McGregor, is the latest face of Celine. The young actress posed for creative director Hedi Slimane’s lens in the French brand’s new Zouzou perfume campaign, the latest edition to its Celine Haute Parfumerie line. Slimane was inspired by figures including Françoise Sagan, Jean Seberg, Jean Luc Godard, and the Velvet Underground when creating the youthful scent, which features notes of benzoin, tonic bean, patchouli, labdanum, vanilline, and musk. Zouzou will be released in June 2024, with Slimane’s campaign video now available on Celine’s YouTube channel.

“I wished to create a perfume about utopic adolescence, capturing an ideal of eternal youth,” Slimane said. “I called my new perfume for Celine ‘Zouzou,’ an affectionate and child-like nickname that appeared in the last century to describe a young woman with short hair.”

Mulberry steps into spring with fresh new accessories campaign

Mulberry is embracing spring with a chic new accessories campaign, celebrating its signature handbags and jewelry. The British fashion brand has tapped Ajok Daing, Celina Ralph, and Guinevere Van Seenus for imagery by Esther Theaker, inspired by themes of security and strength. The Spring 2024 collection includes new iterations of Mulberry’s gold lock and Pimlico hardware across jewelry and accessories, including its signature leather bags. All are cast in a sharp palette of black, light brown, red, yellow, and white for the new season.

All images: Esther Theaker/Courtesy of Mulberry

David Koma kicks off summer with a sleek new swimwear brand

Designer David Koma is getting his feet wet—literally. Koma has just launched his new swimwear brand, aptly named Let’s Swim, inspired by the freedom of the beach and his own love of travel. The line’s first drop retails from $210 to $340 on its website, debuting with a new ’80s-esque campaign and a range of sleek one-pieces, bikinis, and dresses in hues of black, red, blue, silver, and white, all fit for the beach or any nighttime pool dip. The brand is also committed to sustainability with fully recyclable packaging, as well as collection materials like regenerated Ecoynyl nylon yarn, organic cotton, and recycled polyamide. Koma will also partner with conservationists and charities to clean beaches and marine ecosystems.

“Let’s Swim ties together the idea of traveling to beautiful destinations and my fascination with sharks and aquatic life,” Koma said. “It celebrates the beauty of the human body and the wonders of the marine world cohesively, helping to change people’s misconceptions about sharks through cinematic stories from divers and conservationists.”

All images: Courtesy of David Koma

ERL launches debut online store with new “Made in California” collection

ERL, the hit fashion brand by founded Eli Russell Linnetz, has launched its first-ever online shop. The site, titled ERL.Store, features the label’s current collections and new eyewear and footwear lines. The occasion also features the release of Linnet’s newest surfer-inspired “Made in California” collection, which includes custom fabrics and limited, ethically-sourced shearling bags, outerwear, and chaps. You can discover the full range now on ERL.Store.

All images: Eli Russell Linnetz/Courtesy of ERL

