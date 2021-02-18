Christian Cowan’s Dazzling Film Is A Fashion Week Triumph

Christian Cowan’s fashion shows are known for their high energy and glamour, two elements that have decreased across the global fashion industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Today, he unveiled his Fall-Winter 2021 collection in a short film, “A Fashion Thing,” on Instagram—and it was everything I had hoped for and more.

Ever since I first witnessed Cowan’s sparkling bow dresses in Kim Petras’ “I Don’t Want It At All” music video and editorials for Paper, I was hooked. Attending his Spring-Summer 2019 runway show a couple years ago was like entering a fantasy world that basks the “fashion show” stereotype—a glossy, paparazzi-filled circus where models strut with abandon to party music, and A-listers command the front row (that season’s featured Troye Sivan, Christina Aguilera, Lizzo, and Nicola Formichetti). This energy flows through all of his collections—and even without a flashy gallery at Spring Studios, this season’s epitomized it like never before.

Directed by Matthew Frost, “A Fashion Thing” is set against the backdrop of The Pierre on Fifth Avenue. An opening shot finds Saturday Night Live comics Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang—whose characters and impressions have been bright lights during a dark year—instructed to “just be yourselves” by Paris Hilton (on a pink Swarovski-covered Motorola flip phone, no less). Though the duo hilariously ponder how to be their authentic selves, they’re quickly halted by Parker Kit Hill—and what follows is a thrilling fashion fete.

Set to the beat of a custom Slayyyter song, a diverse cast puts on a thrilling show that’s pure camp. Fineman and Yang, encouraged by Cowan’s theatrical aesthetic, emerge from a dark hall wearing purple sequined pajamas and a crystallized top and zipper skirt, respectively (which is fitting, as it’s one of Cowan’s staple brand colors). Over the course of almost two minutes, viewers are treated to pure fanfare and optimism with cameos from a range of performers. Aquaria struts through the Pierre’s kitchen in an oversized feather hat and studded blazer dress. Richie Shazam strikes numerous poses in a hot pink crystal number, complete with matching boots, atop dining room tables. Jari Jones dances through the hotel’s hallways in a black and white feather coat without a care in the world. These are just a few examples of the pure joy on display, also epitomized by Justine Skye, Mermaid, Rachel Cargle, Selyna Brillare, Aqua Pairos, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Jari Jones in an array of glittering, metallic, and studded garments worthy of any it-girl. You can visibly see that they’re enjoying themselves and the clothes—what’s not to love?

Cowan’s relatability is at its’ strongest when the cameras return to Yang and Fineman meeting a fan in the lobby. Initially labelling them as “the funny people,” the young woman is quickly corrected: “This is who we are now,” Fineman declares, with Yang adding: “Get used to it.” This is exactly what Cowan manages to do every season: no matter how dismal your day might be, it’s impossible to leave his shows (or watch his short films) without a massive smile on your face, feeling more confident and ready to take on the world than before. “A Fashion Thing” focuses on the core notion that fashion is meant to be savored and enjoyed to its’ greatest extent. The idea that fashion can be utterly transformative, making you feel like the person you’ve always wanted to be, is one that many designers don’t fully utilize—but Cowan excels at. After watching “A Fashion Thing,” you’ll be hard-pressed to throw on your best dress and tallest heels, swipe on some sparkly eyeshadow, and be the star of your own fashion show—whether that’s on an actual runway or in your living room.

Not only did “A Fashion Thing” feel like a love letter to fashion itself—a theme that’s been fairly sparse this season—but it also felt bold and fresh. I personally went upstairs and changed into my favorite printed Burberry shirt immediately after watching, feeling instantly reinvigorated. After Fashion Week’s numerous collections that (while lovely) have hinged on comfort, minimalism or playing it safe, Cowan’s rejected all of the norms and ran wild—in thigh-high crystal heeled boots, no less.

See the full collection below: