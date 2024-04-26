This Mother’s Day, your mom deserves something special—so why not look to your go-to fashion source for inspiration?

Nowadays, moms work hard—and they deserve gifts that truly earn a their place in their lifestyle. Take a chic pair of Steve Madden sandals, a Chloé cardigan, or a Lafayette 148 scarf, which can all be worn from season to season. Meanwhile, beauty gifts like Morrocanoil’s argan treatment, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eyeshadow, and smooth fragrances by Vince Camuto, Henry Rose, Guerlain, and more can be donned for any occasion and easily transported everywhere they go. And let’s not forget timeless accessories from Pinko, Kurt Geiger, and Celine, which can be used every day and loved for generations to come. Of course, we did the budgeting for you—each part of our list is divided from under $100 to $5,000-plus, with an array of gifts that can fit any budget.

Below, discover our 2024 Mother’s Day gift guide.

Under $100

Moroccanoil, Treatment Original, $48

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kiss & Makeup set, $53

Daou Vineyards, Rosé gift set, $65

Fossil, Harwell bifold wallet, $65

The Maker Hotel, Gardener candle, $80

Elysian Parfum, Halcyon extreme de parfum, $85

Puma, Palermo sneakers, $90

Vivaia, Margot Mary-Jane flats, $97

Vuori, Halo performance hoodie 2.0, $98

Vince Camuto, Wonderbloom eau de parfum, $98

Naadam, Original cashmere sweater, $98

Steve Madden, Mareena Raffia sandals, $99

Under $250

Charlotte Tilbury, Magic cream moisturizer, $100

Henry Rose, Windows Down eau de parfum, $120

Kurt Geiger, Kensington Eagle zip wallet, $135

YSL Beauty, Libre eau de parfum, $135

Trudon, Altaïr candle, $145

Cariuma, Vallely sneakers, $149

Ivy Cove, Summerland sandals, $155

Balmain Hair Couture, Signature hair perfume, $177

Guerlain, Aqua Allegoria Forte Mandarin Basilic eau de parfum, $180

Coach, Ombré oversized sunglasses, $192

Valentino, Born in Roma Coral Fantasy eau de parfum, $200

Frankie4, Baker Sand wedges, $208

Parfums de Marly, Delina eau de parfum, $210

Banana Republic, Vida half-moon bag, $220

Under $500

Tom Ford Beauty, Café Rose eau de parfum, $235

Radley London, Duke’s Place satchel, $278

Tory Burch, Kira Sport sandals, $278

Lafayette 148, Eco Fern silk scarf, $298

Munthe, denim jacket, $307

Gucci, GG Marmont Matelassé card case, $320

Generation Love, Diana cardigan, $345

Rebecca Minkoff, Edie shoulder bag, $348

Initio Parfumes Privés, Atomic Rose eau de parfum, $380

Donna Karan, Baldwin shoulder bag, $428

Strathberry, Osette bucket bag, $495

Under $1,000

Jimmy Choo, Pua sunglasses, $505

Pinko, Classic Love bag, $515

Stuart Weitzman, Braida sandals, $525

Cinq á Sept, Astrid trench coat, $695

Manolo Blahnik, Riran sandals, $745

Roger Vivier, Trompette pumps, $890

Celine, large wallet, $970

Under $10,000

Dior, C’Est Dior sandals, $1,150

Chloé, long cardigan, $1,190

Christian Louboutin, Ginko pumps, $1,195

Iro Paris, Ashville leather jacket, $1,205

Gianvito Rossi, Shanti 70 sandals, $1,395

Tod’s, T Timeless camera bag, $1,895

Loewe, Flamenco clutch bag, $2,850

Lanvin, Pencil Cat leather bag, $4,495

Bottega Veneta, Sardine bag, $4,900

Delvaux, Tempête satchel, $5,550

