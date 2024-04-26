News

Mother’s Day 2024: Your Chic Gift Guide

From sharp leather handbags to fresh perfumes, these gifts are sure to delight.

by Aaron Royce
Guerlain's Aqua Allegoria Forte Mandarin Basilic eau de parfum (Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue), Pinko's Classic Love bag (Courtesy of Pinko)

This Mother’s Day, your mom deserves something special—so why not look to your go-to fashion source for inspiration?

Nowadays, moms work hard—and they deserve gifts that truly earn a their place in their lifestyle. Take a chic pair of Steve Madden sandals, a Chloé cardigan, or a Lafayette 148 scarf, which can all be worn from season to season. Meanwhile, beauty gifts like Morrocanoil’s argan treatment, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eyeshadow, and smooth fragrances by Vince Camuto, Henry Rose, Guerlain, and more can be donned for any occasion and easily transported everywhere they go. And let’s not forget timeless accessories from Pinko, Kurt Geiger, and Celine, which can be used every day and loved for generations to come. Of course, we did the budgeting for you—each part of our list is divided from under $100 to $5,000-plus, with an array of gifts that can fit any budget.

Below, discover our 2024 Mother’s Day gift guide.

Under $100

Moroccanoil, Treatment Original, $48

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kiss & Makeup set, $53

(Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Daou Vineyards, Rosé gift set, $65

(Courtesy of Daou Vineyards)

Fossil, Harwell bifold wallet, $65 

(Courtesy of Fossil)

The Maker Hotel, Gardener candle, $80

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Elysian Parfum, Halcyon extreme de parfum, $85

(Courtesy of Elysian)

Puma, Palermo sneakers, $90

(Courtesy of Macy’s)

Vivaia, Margot Mary-Jane flats, $97

(Courtesy of Vivaia)

Vuori, Halo performance hoodie 2.0, $98

(Courtesy of Vuori)

Vince Camuto, Wonderbloom eau de parfum, $98

(Courtesy of Vince Camuto)

Naadam, Original cashmere sweater, $98

(Courtesy of Naadam)

Steve Madden, Mareena Raffia sandals, $99

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Under $250

Charlotte Tilbury, Magic cream moisturizer, $100

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Henry Rose, Windows Down eau de parfum, $120

(Courtesy of Henry Rose)

Kurt Geiger, Kensington Eagle zip wallet, $135

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

YSL Beauty, Libre eau de parfum, $135

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Trudon, Altaïr candle, $145

(Courtesy of Trudon)

Cariuma, Vallely sneakers, $149

(Courtesy of Cariuma)

Ivy Cove, Summerland sandals, $155

(Courtesy of Ivy Cove)

Balmain Hair Couture, Signature hair perfume, $177

(Courtesy of Balmain Hair Couture)

Guerlain, Aqua Allegoria Forte Mandarin Basilic eau de parfum, $180

(Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue)

Coach, Ombré oversized sunglasses, $192

(Courtesy of Coach)

Valentino, Born in Roma Coral Fantasy eau de parfum, $200

(Courtesy of Valentino)

Frankie4, Baker Sand wedges, $208

(Courtesy of Frankie4 Australia)

Parfums de Marly, Delina eau de parfum, $210

(Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)

Banana Republic, Vida half-moon bag, $220

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Under $500

Tom Ford Beauty, Café Rose eau de parfum, $235

(Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue)

Radley London, Duke’s Place satchel, $278

(Courtesy of Radley London)

Tory Burch, Kira Sport sandals, $278

(Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)

Lafayette 148, Eco Fern silk scarf, $298

(Courtesy of Lafayette 148)

Munthe, denim jacket, $307

(Courtesy of Farfetch)

Gucci, GG Marmont Matelassé card case, $320

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Generation Love, Diana cardigan, $345

(Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue)

Rebecca Minkoff, Edie shoulder bag, $348

(Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff)

Initio Parfumes Privés, Atomic Rose eau de parfum, $380

(Courtesy of Initio de Parfums Privés)

Donna Karan, Baldwin shoulder bag, $428

(Courtesy of Donna Karan)

Strathberry, Osette bucket bag, $495

(Courtesy of Strathberry)

Under $1,000

Jimmy Choo, Pua sunglasses, $505

(Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Pinko, Classic Love bag, $515

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Stuart Weitzman, Braida sandals, $525

(Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman)

Cinq á Sept, Astrid trench coat, $695

(Courtesy of Cinq á Sept)

Manolo Blahnik, Riran sandals, $745

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Roger Vivier, Trompette pumps, $890

(Courtesy of Roger Vivier)

Celine, large wallet, $970

(Courtesy of Celine)

Under $10,000

Dior, C’Est Dior sandals, $1,150

(Courtesy of Dior)

Chloé, long cardigan, $1,190

(Courtesy of Chloé)

Christian Louboutin, Ginko pumps, $1,195

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Iro Paris, Ashville leather jacket, $1,205

(Courtesy of Iro Paris)

Gianvito Rossi, Shanti 70 sandals, $1,395

(Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi)

Tod’s, T Timeless camera bag, $1,895

(Courtesy of Tod’s)

Loewe, Flamenco clutch bag, $2,850

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Lanvin, Pencil Cat leather bag, $4,495

(Courtesy of Lanvin)

Bottega Veneta, Sardine bag, $4,900

(Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Delvaux, Tempête satchel, $5,550

(Courtesy of Delvaux)

