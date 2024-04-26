This Mother’s Day, your mom deserves something special—so why not look to your go-to fashion source for inspiration?
Nowadays, moms work hard—and they deserve gifts that truly earn a their place in their lifestyle. Take a chic pair of Steve Madden sandals, a Chloé cardigan, or a Lafayette 148 scarf, which can all be worn from season to season. Meanwhile, beauty gifts like Morrocanoil’s argan treatment, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ eyeshadow, and smooth fragrances by Vince Camuto, Henry Rose, Guerlain, and more can be donned for any occasion and easily transported everywhere they go. And let’s not forget timeless accessories from Pinko, Kurt Geiger, and Celine, which can be used every day and loved for generations to come. Of course, we did the budgeting for you—each part of our list is divided from under $100 to $5,000-plus, with an array of gifts that can fit any budget.
Below, discover our 2024 Mother’s Day gift guide.
Under $100
Moroccanoil, Treatment Original, $48
Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kiss & Makeup set, $53
Daou Vineyards, Rosé gift set, $65
Fossil, Harwell bifold wallet, $65
The Maker Hotel, Gardener candle, $80
Elysian Parfum, Halcyon extreme de parfum, $85
Puma, Palermo sneakers, $90
Vivaia, Margot Mary-Jane flats, $97
Vuori, Halo performance hoodie 2.0, $98
Vince Camuto, Wonderbloom eau de parfum, $98
Naadam, Original cashmere sweater, $98
Steve Madden, Mareena Raffia sandals, $99
Under $250
Charlotte Tilbury, Magic cream moisturizer, $100
Henry Rose, Windows Down eau de parfum, $120
Kurt Geiger, Kensington Eagle zip wallet, $135
YSL Beauty, Libre eau de parfum, $135
Trudon, Altaïr candle, $145
Cariuma, Vallely sneakers, $149
Ivy Cove, Summerland sandals, $155
Balmain Hair Couture, Signature hair perfume, $177
Guerlain, Aqua Allegoria Forte Mandarin Basilic eau de parfum, $180
Coach, Ombré oversized sunglasses, $192
Valentino, Born in Roma Coral Fantasy eau de parfum, $200
Frankie4, Baker Sand wedges, $208
Parfums de Marly, Delina eau de parfum, $210
Banana Republic, Vida half-moon bag, $220
Under $500
Tom Ford Beauty, Café Rose eau de parfum, $235
Radley London, Duke’s Place satchel, $278
Tory Burch, Kira Sport sandals, $278
Lafayette 148, Eco Fern silk scarf, $298
Munthe, denim jacket, $307
Gucci, GG Marmont Matelassé card case, $320
Generation Love, Diana cardigan, $345
Rebecca Minkoff, Edie shoulder bag, $348
Initio Parfumes Privés, Atomic Rose eau de parfum, $380
Donna Karan, Baldwin shoulder bag, $428
Strathberry, Osette bucket bag, $495
Under $1,000
Jimmy Choo, Pua sunglasses, $505
Pinko, Classic Love bag, $515
Stuart Weitzman, Braida sandals, $525
Cinq á Sept, Astrid trench coat, $695
Manolo Blahnik, Riran sandals, $745
Roger Vivier, Trompette pumps, $890
Celine, large wallet, $970
Under $10,000
Dior, C’Est Dior sandals, $1,150
Chloé, long cardigan, $1,190
Christian Louboutin, Ginko pumps, $1,195
Iro Paris, Ashville leather jacket, $1,205
Gianvito Rossi, Shanti 70 sandals, $1,395
Tod’s, T Timeless camera bag, $1,895
Loewe, Flamenco clutch bag, $2,850
Lanvin, Pencil Cat leather bag, $4,495
Bottega Veneta, Sardine bag, $4,900
Delvaux, Tempête satchel, $5,550
