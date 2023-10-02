Paris Fashion Week: Larroudé, Frame, Markarian & Marlo Laz, And Wardrobe.NYC Throw Stylish Soirées

WARDROBE.NYC toasts to its ‘Release 14 Evening’ collection

Guests gathered at L’Avenue for a private dinner during PFW, raising a glass to Christine Centenera and Josh Goot, co-founders of WARDROBE.NYC. The evening served to officially launch the duo’s latest sophisticated and elegant minimalist-leaning capsule, this time focused on pour la nuit staples like velvet corsetry, Italian lace bodysuits and tights, an off-the-shoulder dress, a sculpted blazer with silk lapels, and low-rise tux trousers. Among those who joined for a night of dinner and dancing to a set by Maddi Waterhouse while showcasing the new line were Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Melanie Grant, Yan Yan Chan, Natasha Poonawalla, Isamaya Ffrench, Camille Rowe, Gabriella Brooks, Aimee Song, Nicole Warne, Elizabeth Von Guttman, Neelam Kaur Gill, and many more.

Images: BFA/Sonny/Vandevelde

Larroudé celebrates European launch at Ralph’s

Americans in Paris! Editors, influencers, designers, and tastemakers galore headed to Ralph’s to join Marina and Ricardo Larroudé in celebrating their expansion into Europe. The co-founders were joined by their nearest and dearest to officially fête the Fall campaign and the availability of Larroudé shoes and handbags to shoppers all over the continent, from next month onwards. The evening, which took place at the elegant eatery at the designer’s flagship store in the 6th arrondissement, welcomed the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Jason Bolden, Brooks Nader, Tinx, Pete Nordstrom, Derek Lam, Gigi Burris, Nadine Leopold, Rickie de Sole, Lindsay Peoples, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, and Sarah Jane Nader, amongst others.

Images: Sarah Treacher

FRAME keeps the party going over dinner at Caviar Kaspia

Now that’s one way to close out the last weekend of Fashion Month. Hot on the heels of its NYFW dinner soirée, FRAME threw yet another star-studded event, this time at mouth-watering hotspot Caviar Kaspia, where co-founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede were joined by both the industry’s finest and the hottest names in young Hollywood. Among the room were Amber Valletta, Ashley Graham, Farida Khelfa, Issa Rae, Carlacia Grant, Rebecca Dayan, Camille Rowe, Liam Payne, Melissa George, Paul Wesley, TyLynn Nguyen, Amelia Gray, Cara Taylor, Carol Mendes, Daria Strokous, Eniko Mihalik, Ikram Abdi, Jessica Stam, Lineisy Montero, Nane Feist, Natalie Kuckenberg, Paul Hameline, Jessica Joffe, Oscar Engelbert, Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, Mel Ottenberg, and oh so many more.

Images: BFA

Out to dinner with Markarian & Marlo Laz

New York-based designers Ali O’Neill of Markarian and Jesse Lazowksi of jewelry brand Marlo Laz got the gang together for an intimate dinner at old school Parisian haunt, Allard. Among those who joined the pair for a night of jewels, haute frocks, and traditional French fare were Cait Bailey, Ellen Von Unwerth, Gigi Burris, Tinx, Dora Fung, Elise Taylor, Ian Malone, Booth Moore, Sally Holmes, Quinn Murphy, Jessica Testa, Cecile Winckler, Guilia Modenese, and many more. Salut!

Images: Jacques Burga

