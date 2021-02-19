Daily Media: New Masthead Names at i-D And The Hollywood Reporter, Vox Names Editor in Chief, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Swati Sharma, formerly managing editor of The Atlantic, is now editor in chief at Vox.

2. Stylists Lotta Volkova and Sydney Rose Thomas are now senior fashion editors at large at i-D.

3. Hairstylist Jawara is now senior beauty editor at large at i-D.

4. James Hibberd is now writer at large at The Hollywood Reporter.

5. Haider Ackermann is now creative consultant at Belgian brand Maison Ullens.

6. Marco Tomasetta is now creative director at Montblanc.

7. Daniel Naval, Derek Walker, and Sara Strumwasser are now associate managers at IMG Models.

8. Kiara Horwitz is now corporate director of public relations at Arlo Hotels.

9. Emily Evans, head of PR at Ann Taylor, has left the company. Evans is now VP of communications at Discover NIGHT.

10. Lauren Doyle, director, PR & strategic partnerships at Hearst Magazines, has left the company.

11. Sasha Collins is now account director at Creative Media Marketing. Justine Mendoza is now account executive at Creative Media Marketing.

12. Fred Kim is now market editor and creative projects manager at Sam Spector LLC.

13. Professional Polo player and model Nic Roldan has signed with EWG Management, part of the Elite World Group network of fashion talent agencies.

14. PopSugar has launched a new pop culture podcast called “Not Over It.” The series, hosted by longtime PopSugar editors Becky Kirsch and Zareen Siddiqui, debuted this week with 50 episodes.

Plus!

15. SHADOW is now representing CONAIRMan, InfinitiPro by CONAIR, and CONAIR Garment Steamers.

16. SHADOW is also now representing Dr. Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MD FAAD.

17. Behrman Communications is now representing Anecdote Candles.

18. HOUSE OF is now representing Pakistani streetwear label RASTAH.

19. TARA ink is now representing Rockstar Original.

20. ModeWorld is now representing Ukrainian label KSENIASCHNAIDER.

21. Battalion PR is now representing watch brand NOMOS.

22. Magrino is now representing intimacy brand Pepper.

23. MBA is now representing hi-tech skincare brand Skin Inc, plant and mineral-based clean skincare line Immunocologie, fragrance and beauty brand Caswell-Massey, and French skincare line Mila Moursi.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.