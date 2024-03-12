Versace celebrates Versace Icons in LA

Versace came together with Net-a-Porter to raise a glass to powerful people. Ahead of the buzziest weekend of the year in La La Land—aka Oscars time!—the luxury label welcomed prominent talent across film, music, sport, and fashion to a private residence for a cocktail soirée; the latest in its Versace Icons series. Donatella Versace and Alison Loehnis were on hosting duty, and the evening brought out the likes of Channing Tatum, Jon Batiste, January Jones, Simu Liu, Alvaro Morte, Precious Lee, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Marisa Tomei, Camila Alves, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, Tiffany Haddish, Storm Reid, Tyrod Taylor, Odell Beckham Jr, Ellen Mirojnick, and more. Adding more cause for celebration, Donatella Versace had been awarded the Game Changer Honor at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in LA the night previous, in recognition of her service and allyship to the global LGBTQ+ community through her position as a Stonewall ambassador, her patronage of The Elton John AIDS Foundation, and her vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Images: Getty

Pamela Anderson fêtes her collection with RE/DONE

Everyone headed to Melrose Avenue as co-hosts Pamela Anderson and the founders of RE/DONE, Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, rolled out the green carpet to celebrate the launch of the RE/DONE x Pam collection that marries ’90s fashion nostalgia with a commitment to sustainability. The launch event, held at the store, drew in a fun crowd, including her sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Lee, who were all there to celebrate iconic looks from the bygone decade now reimagined through the lens of environmental stewardship. The campaign featuring Pam was executed by an all-female team, including Lolita Jacobs, Java Jacobs, Lea Colombo, Katie Burnett, and Cyndle Komarovski—creating a series that explores the interplay between color and emotion while seeking inspiration from Anderson’s legendary outfits and playful nature. As for the collection, it’s all eco-friendly, featuring recycled materials and vegan leather. Also in attendance were Ellen von Unwerth, Lily Easton, Charlotte McKinney, Alyssa Coscarelli, and more.

Images: Courtesy

New York screening of Bleecker Street’s One Life at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Meanwhile in NYC! One Life, the emotive film based on the true story of a man, Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, who saved hundreds of children from the Nazis during WWII, was shown to an audience at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Poignantly, some of those who survived as children—Eva Paddock and Hanna Slome—were in attendance to take part in a moving conversation on the night, as well as Nick Winton, the son of heroic Winton (who’s played in the movie by Sir Anthony Hopkins.) Among those who joined director James Hawes were Julianna Margulies and her husband Keith Lieberthal, Mickey Sumner, Roberto Urbina, Lena Hal, Asher Grodman, Ann Dowd, Tovah Feldshuh, Johnathan Fernandez, Luke Slattery, Malina Weissman, Revell Carpenter, Michael Bonini, Peter Cincotti, Coco Mitchell, Jerry Della Femina, Judy Licht, Tara Harder Madra, David Rabin, Marina Rust, Jesper Vesterstroem, Jeff Zucker, and Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir.

Images: BFA

