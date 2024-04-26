Tiffany & Co. toasts its Blue Book collection in Beverly Hills

Tiffany & Co.’s high jewelry brought a burst of sparkle to Beverly Hills. On Thursday, the brand threw a celebration at the Beverly Estate in California for the launch of this year’s Blue Book high jewelry collection. Stars in attendance included Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, Gal Gadot, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Usher, Emily Blunt, Nancy Ajram, Suki Waterhouse, Ai Tominaga, Adria Arjona, Lori Harvey, Olivia Wilde, Laura Harrier, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Zoe, Valentina Ferrer, Michelle Salas, Aimee Song, and Diego Boneta.

All images: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Fashion’s Gen Z crowd celebrates Matthew Cancel at Public Hotels

Public Hotels’ latest bash? A packed soirée for publicist Matthew Cancel, who celebrated his birthday with a late-night outing at its Two Fifteen bar. The party found guests dancing to beats and raising a glass to Cancel—who swapped outfits during the evening by Michael Kors and Harley Davidson—with cocktails by Body Vodka, Mi Campo Tequila, and Archer Roose Sparkling Wine. Fashionable attendees included Samantha Olson, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasel, Emely Moreno, Ryan Bailey Potter, Ivan Lam, Skylar Caruso, Holly Wilkinson, Bailee Henderson, Alaina Randazzo, Timo Weiland, Spencer Thomas, Nasim Lahbichi, Sam Kang, Devin Kasparian, Jae Gurley, Nick White, Art Bezrukavenko, Hailey Long, Rona Mae Baluyut, Julia Demer, Nathan Juergensen, Ruhi Thakker, Alex Hughes, Cole Durkee, Will Linnendol, Serena Shahidi, Quinton John, Tess Bernstein, Adrianna Dellavalle, Vincenzo Dimino, and Gabriel Perez Silva. Later in the night, Cancel and crew continued the festivities with an afterparty at The Grayson Hotel’s Bar Cima.

All images: Alizayah

Dolce & Gabbana launches beauty collection in Manhattan

La dolce vita, indeed! Dolce & Gabbana took over Spring Studios to toast the debut of their first makeup collection on Thursday night. The launch coincided with the label’s unveiling of its beauty campaign, starring Irina Shayk and shot by Steven Klein. Guests mingled while sipping cocktails and receiving beauty consultations from on-hand artists, including Kayla Curtis-Evans, Madison Rexroat, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Samantha Olson, Christian Bendek, Naoko Scintu, Celine Bernaerts, Jake Warden, Gianluca Toniolo, Kate Oldham, and more. Ciao!

