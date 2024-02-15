Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth to co-chair the Met Gala

Now that NYFW has wrapped, suddenly May 6 doesn’t sound all that far away. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is readying to transform into a fashion-forward Eden for this year’s Met Gala theme and dress code, The Garden of Time, with suitably starry co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth joining Wintour in her fundraising mission for the Costume Institute. As already announced, the upcoming exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will explore fashion’s relationship with nature and the ephemerality of both across some 250 awe-inspiring objects, utilizing everything from AI to traditional conservation techniques to bring the vision to life. Additional support for the Met Gala this year is being provided by TikTok, Loewe, and Condé Nast. Mark those cals!

Alastair McKimm exits i-D

Shortly after the announcement that i-D is pausing its print and digital operations while it reinvents itself for the future under new owner Karlie Kloss, longtime editor in chief Alastair McKimm has departed. The world-renowned stylist is exiting after a decade at the London-based publication as fashion director and then top editor and global creative lead. The indie publication is also where he got his start, back in 2000. According to a source cited by The Cut, New York-based McKimm, who is a go-to stylist for brands like Marc Jacobs and Gucci, was not a full-time employee of the biannual magazine. The source added that McKimm has left “on good terms” and “may work on shoots in the future.” On Instagram, McKimm simply said it “feels like the perfect time to move on and turn the page on the next chapter” as he thanked colleagues and collaborators. He also thanked founders Terry and Tricia Jones, who launched the mag in 1980, for “changing [his] life and paving the way for a generation of creatives. On Instagram Stories, Kloss added: “We love you Alastair, thank you for your incredible leadership and dedication to i-D.” Watch this space!

Versace’s Spring 2024 campaign is here

Months after she walked the runway for the brand in Milan, Claudia Schiffer has been revealed as a new campaign star for Versace. Donatella Versace enlisted the iconic super to join the lineup of faces appearing in the Spring 2024 ad series, which launched today. Schiffer and the Italian luxury brand are rekindling their ’90s love affair, showcasing that some relationships never go out of style. The campaign features Schiffer in checkerboard patterns and pastel hues alongside a dynamic crew of models including Loli Bahia and Mona Tougaard, and shines a light on the new Medusa ’95 bags, featuring the needs-no-introduction Medusa signifier that debuted that same year. In the words of Donatella herself, “iconic women, iconic fashion!”

Images: Mert Alas

Pamela Anderson teams up with Smashbox

Speaking of ’90s! Pamela Anderson and Smashbox Cosmetics are stirring up nostalgia with their latest campaign, Isn’t It Iconic, featuring the cult-favorite Original Photo Finish Primer, shot by Smashbox co-founder Davis Factor; a photographer who worked with the Baywatch star way back when she first started out. While Anderson has notably been going makeup-free as of late in a bid to promote natural, authentic beauty, for this latest venture, she’s serving full glam. Indeed, the campaign pays tribute to the very look that she popularized around the world in the 1990s: thin brows, glossy lips, radiant skin, and smoky eyes. Plus, the brand aligns with her devout vegan beliefs too. Anderson writes on Instagram that she was “honored” to take part in the “wink to the past” throwback campaign. “Though it’s not my aesthetic now it was very flash back then. But, back in the day [Smashbox] only used the ‘hottest super models’ in their campaigns…and I was still ‘the girl next door’ struggling to pay my rent,” she adds. Get into it, below:

Giaborghini’s latest collaborator is Miaou

Celebrity-favorite footwear brand Giaborghini has already teamed up with tastemakers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Pernille Teisbaek on desirable collections, and now Italian designer Barbara Borghini has revealed her latest partnership. As teased on the runway during Paris Fashion Week last season, Giaborghini and fashion brand Miaou have cooked up a collaboration of three styles designed for day to night versatility without sacrificing the chic, cool, and comfort factors. The line, which marries laidback California vibes with polished Italian elegance, offers a skin-tight boot with a needle-thin heel, a Western-inspired mule, and an on-trend pierced sandal, all priced between $430 and $710. It just launched today, so shop it while it’s hot right here.

Victoria’s Secret add two new bra styles to the beloved Body By Victoria line

Victoria’s Secret assembled a supermodel cast to reveal some news: ‘Unlined Perfection’ is the latest addition to the popular Body By Victoria line, with two new styles launching today. In music to the ears of customers, the Invisible Lift Minimizer Bra and the Demi Bra are both crafted with LYCRA® FitSense™ technology and Infinity Edge padding for a flatter, more supportive fit with comfort at the forefront—whether you’re an A cup or a G cup. From reducing your bustline by up to an inch to providing a lighter, lacey lift, these bras are set to be a game changer in your lingerie drawer. The campaign stars brand favorites, including Lily Aldridge, Imaan Hammam, Devyn Garcia, Mayowa Nicholas and a rarely-seen-these-days Doutzen Kroes. Shop it from today!

