The John Galliano documentary was released today

High & Low: John Galliano, a doc by Academy award-winning director, Kevin Macdonald, about the embattled designer was released today. Galliano participated in the documentary and addresses his infamous downfall when he caught on camera voicing racist and antisemitic hate speech. The film features interviews with Kate Moss, Anna Wintour, and Jonathan Newhouse. High & Low: John Galliano was made in collaboration with Conde Nast Entertainment and is playing at the Quad Cinema in Manhattan.

Kevin Hart covers WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Spring 2024 Fashion issue

Hart was shot by Bolade Banjo and styled by Ashley North for the issue. The actor and comic will be accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this month (the closest thing the comedy business has to a lifetime achievement award), and talks to WSJ.’s John Jurgensen about his impact. “I do know what I’ve done for the craft of comedy. By that I mean I’ve changed the business of stand-up comedy,” he says “Whether you’re a fan or not, you have to respect what I’ve done. Point-blank. Because you don’t do it by accident—and you don’t stay here by accident.”

The issue is out tomorrow. You can read the story HERE.

It’s Oscar time!

Louis Vuitton’s’ Nicolas Ghesquière and W Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sara Moonves hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the 96th Academy Awards last night at The Ennis House in Los Angeles. Guests included Emma Stone, America Ferrera, Zendaya, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Justine Triet, Sandra Hüller, Finneas, Barry Keoghan, Luca Guadagnino, Ava DuVernay, Steven Yeun, Jay Ellis, Gemma Chan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maya Rudolph, and more. Stone is expected to wear Louis Vuitton’ to the Oscars on Sunday night. She’s nominated as best actress for her role in Poor Things.

Donatella’s in Hollywood!

Last night, Donatella Versace hosted an intimate cocktail party in Los Angeles in celebration of Versace Icons. The event was also hosted by Alison Loehnis and NET-A-PORTER, and welcomed Channing Tatum, Jon Batiste, January Jones, Simu Liu, Alvaro Morte, Precious Lee, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Marisa Tomei, Camila Alves, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyrod Taylor, and more.

