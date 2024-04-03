Versace’s Icons campaign debuts with Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy

Icons in the building! Versace’s new global campaign is coming in hot with a burst of star power, thanks to Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy—which Donatella Versace herself has deemed “Very Versace.” The duo pose for Mert & Marcus’ lens in sharp imagery while modeling Versace staples, including tailored suiting, denim, dresses, coats, handbags, and smooth leather boots and pumps. All are adorned with the brand’s signatures, from Medusa ’95 and Medusa Biggie hardware to swirling Barocco prints—which can be found online now.

“I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, sexy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella,” Hathaway said. “I have observed that a Versace Woman is herself. I am so thrilled and honored to be considered a Versace Woman and am overjoyed to reunite with the Versace family for another Icons campaign.”

Serena Williams covers Byrdie‘s April 2024 issue—and announces Wyn Beauty

Serena Williams is taking her sharp style from the courts to the beauty realm, thanks to her new makeup brand Wyn Beauty. As announced on Byrdie‘s April 2024 cover, the tennis legend will launch the new label on Ulta’s website and its 680 retail stores on April 7. Ranging from $18 to $29, the line features two lipsticks, a mascara, lip & cheek tint, lip serum, liquid eyeliner, eye pencil, brow pencil, cream concealer, and tinted SPF, all cased in sharp chartreuse packaging in a nod to Williams’ sports career. The star took nearly six years to develop the brand, which can be viewed on Ulta’s site now, based on her own condensed beauty routine for doing press shortly after competing on the courts.

“It all started with the skin tint. I would often mix my foundation and sun cream because I couldn’t find a skin tint I loved,” Williams tells editor Olivia Hancock in the accompanying interview. “I realized that if I’m having this problem, other people are as well. I also remember talking to beauty publications, and they’d ask me about the products I couldn’t live without. I’d list products like eyeliner and lipstick, which I often used on my lips and cheeks. From there, I started thinking about how I could create functional and reality cool products.”

Aoki Lee Simmons embraces night-out glamour for BCBG New York capsule

In the spirit of the Big Apple, BCBG has revealed its new BCBG New York capsule collection—fronted by none other than Aoki Lee Simmons. Inspired by the city’s vibrant fashion scene and day-to-night dressing, Simmons models the line in cosmopolitan new imagery set against a lit-up night sky (which even includes a cameo from the Empire State Building!). The limited-edition collection features an array of suiting, crop tops, trousers, jumpsuits, and sleek dresses in a range of textures from smooth silk to faux leather, complete with a palette of blue, yellow, black, white, and pink. You can discover the full range now on Macy’s website and select retailers.

Kirsten Dunst gets candid for GQ Hype UK’s April edition

Kiki is back! Kirsten Dunst is the candid new cover star for GQ Hype‘s UK edition, where she gets candid on acting, motherhood, superhero films, and more. In the spirit of modern Americana—fitting, as she’s starring in A24’s upcoming drama “Civil War”—Dunst poses for Thomas Whiteside’s lens in outfits by Prada, Loewe, Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten, Ami Paris, Wolford, The Elder Statesman, and Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a palette of black, red, white, blue, and beige. In the accompanying interview with Ben Allen, the actress opens up on her relationships to acting, parenting, coming of age in Hollywood, and staying true to herself.

“I didn’t realise at the time,” Dunst says. “I realised it [later] in decisions I had made. Not to change teeth, not to blow up my lips, or whatever it is that everyone wants to look like. I still know to this day, I’m not gonna screw up my face and look like a freak. You know what I mean? I’d rather get old and do good roles.”

PBS’ “A Brief History of the Future” premiere brings the future to the present at MoMA

The future came to the Museum of Modern Art for PBS’ latest premiere this week! The program’s new documentary series, “A Brief History of the Future,” is hosted by Ari Wallach, with guests including Emmanuel Macron, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Dame Ellen MacArthur, Grimes, Bjarke Ingels, Katharine Hayhoe, Kylian Mbappé, and more, focusing on how we can reimagine our futures. Wallach, director Andrew Morgan, and executive producer Kathryn Murdoch sat down with Seth Meyers at MoMA for a group discussion on the series, followed by an afterparty at The Lobster Club with guests including Elon Musk, Darren Aronofsky, Alina Cho, Debbie Bancroft, Andrew Saffir, Brett Heyman, Gregg Heyman, Fern Mallis, Tonne Goodman, Laila Robins, Sam Vartholomeos, and more.

A Spring benefit for Deep Water Literary Fest

Last night, Aaron Hicklin gathered a group together for a fundraiser at NeueHouse for the Deep Watery Literary Fest coming in June. Deep Water is a weekend of ideas, art, and community engagement held each June in Narrowsburg, NY. The event featured readings by Justin Vivian Bond, Alan Cumming, Marlon James, and others. Spotted: Michael Cunningham, Bob Morris, Lucy Taylor, Alan Cumming, Peter Malachi, Laura Michalchyshyn, Peter Som, Marcus Teo, Lisa Raden, Erin Hawker, and more.

