Hailey Bieber & Brandon Flynn Are Calvin Klein’s Newest Faces

Calvin Klein continues its stellar run of campaign stars with the unveiling of its Holiday 2023 initiative, fronted by supermodel Hailey Bieber and actor Brandon Flynn. Rolling out from today, both individuals were captured for their portrait series by James Brodribb in imagery that channels the joy of the season.

Bieber, who previously featured in a sultry Calvin Klein underwear campaign with husband Justin Bieber back in 2019 for the brand’s 50th anniversary, is highlighting the womenswear collection this time around. Among the standouts are fluid satin slip dresses and a cut-out mini, which hark back to the ’90s minimalism the label was so known for. The Rhode founder is also making a convincing case for the new oversized alpaca fleece knitwear, and in a newly-released video, a menswear-inspired loose satin suit too.

Meanwhile Flynn, who shot to fame in 13 Reasons Why, is back in the hot seat for the brand following his recent Pride campaign earlier this year. He’s been tasked with ensuring shoppers everywhere will have the newest men’s underwear style (pssst: the two-tone logo Future Shift Holiday Low Rise Trunk) on their holiday season wish lists, not to mention the latest from the failsafe Calvin Klein Jeans category. Consider us convinced!

Peep the campaign, below. Holidays are comin’!

