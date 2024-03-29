Pampering your pet just got more fashionable than ever, thanks to Peropero, a new brand by supermodel Stella Maxwell and musician Charlotte Lawrence. Named after the Japanese term for dog’s licking, the venture was launched by the duo upon seeing space in the market for personal, yet luxe pet care products—particularly while caring for their own pooches, Trip (Maxwell) and Winnie and Wilbur (Lawrence).

“We were always searching for cool products for our pups and were not finding what we wanted, so we decided to create our own,” Lawrence explains.

The first release is Fresh Friends Before & After Paw and Coat Wipes, which offer a refreshing and easy way to remove city grit, dirt, and more from your pets’ paws while out and about. The biodegradable wipes are individually wrapped and come in packs of 30 for added ease. For a relaxing touch, they even feature a soothing blend of aloe, Manuka honey, jojoba oil, and chamomile.

“Our mission with Peropero is to provide consumers with high quality products that enhance the bond between them and their pets,” Maxwell said. “Charlotte and I were always organizing play dates for our pooches, so it was a natural fit to work on this labor of love together!”

Additionally, the new wipes include a custom fragrance that Maxwell designed herself. Inspired by the loving ties between pets and their owners, the scent features a woody amber base with notes of apple, pear, citrus, and a hint of spearmint. It’s also core to the brand, as Maxwell and Lawrence intend to bring the scent to future products set for release later this year.

In the meantime, Maxwell and Lawrence are busy promoting Peropero on Instagram—with a little help from stylish pet-loving pals and Maxwell’s fellow catwalk regulars, Barbara Palvin and Lameka Fox. The pair have also assembled a creative team that includes Alex Wiederin, designer David Mushegain, and famed photographer Craig McDean—ensuring Peropero’s future is both fashionable and bright.

