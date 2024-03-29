This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Hamish Bowles, formerly editor in chief, is now creative director at large at The World of Interiors.

2. Jenny B. Fine is now editor in chief at Beauty Inc.

3. Freya Drohan, executive fashion director at the Daily Front Row, is leaving the company.

4. Zizi Strater is now associate social media editor at InStyle.

5. Jessica J.J. Owens is now the watches & jewelry columnist at 10 Magazine.

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has co-launched The Equity Studio, an investment firm by Anna Sweeting which specializes in advising, funding, and providing guidance for brands across beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories.

7. Benjamin Cercio, Gucci’s senior vice president of communications, is leaving the company.

8. Estelle Létang is now chief executive officer at La Prairie.

9. Tim Hamilton is now vice president of men’s apparel at Nike.

10. John Shmerler is now chief executive officer at The 1916 Company.

11. Khalid El Khatib is now chief marketing officer at Consumer Reports.

12. Justin Reis is now chairman at The 1916 Company.

13. Ang Rogers is now senior vice president of multicultural, equity & inclusion partnerships at Vox Media.

14. Sara Massarotto is now vice president of communications at Negri Firman PR.

15. Amanda Zerbib is now associate vice president at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

16. Melissa Rich Mullan is now associate vice president at JBC.

17. Patrick Hunt is now director of VIP and casting at Alexander Wang.

18. Kate Nichols is now brand director at Jennifer Behr.

19. Rachel Walden, senior manager of brand marketing at Lively, is leaving the company.

20. Courtney Duke is now public relations senior account executive at Demonstrate x DDW.

21. Alexander Larsen is now U.S. PR manager for Redgert Communications.

22. Andrew Blakemore is now PR & communications manager for IWC Schaffhausen.

23. Isaac Greenbaum is now social media manager for Saint James Iced Tea.

24. Sydney Peters is now account director at Fisher Public Relations.

25. Maya Pinney is now account coordinator for Studio Beauty.

26. {REDACTED}

27. Craig Segura is now senior designer for Tail Activewear’s Tennis, Active, and Spin It Divisions.

28. The Cut has launched its new The Fashion Pages section in New York Magazine‘s print and digital platforms. The new content addition will showcase the work of diverse creatives in fashion, like its first iteration—which spotlights fashion leaders in Harlem.

29. LIFE Magazine will be relaunched in both print and digital formats under Karlie Kloss’ Bedford Media. [Story here.]

30. KCD is now representing P448.

31. ICA is now representing Artemis Diciero and Aje.

32. RLJPR is now representing Love Saro, Erica Marie Gatt, and Vas Priebe.

33. CMM PR is now representing Derma-E, Think, and goGlow.

34. VSJ Consulting is now representing Still Here and LIÉ STUDIO.

35. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Silk’n and BandHealth.

36. Intersection is now representing pH-D Feminine Health.

37. Nicola Vassell is now representing Adebunmi Gbadebo.

38. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Soft Goat.

39. FPR is now representing Dana Rebecca.

40. Nike Communications is now representing Wheels Up.

41. Brielle PR is now representing Aurelia Demark.

42. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Bravissimo.

43. R&CPMK is now representing Hammitt.

44. RK Communications is now representing Ceren Ocak.

45. Purple PR has acquired Dubai-based communications firm FRAME Agency. CEO Rani Ilmi will continue running FRAME, whose clients in the Middle East include Bally, Etro, Van Clef & Arpels, J.W. Anderson, and Vacheron Constantin.

46. House Of has opened its second showroom in Los Angeles.

47. Jen Atkin, Mary Phillips, and Justine Marjan are building a talent management agency.

