Daily News: Cocktails With Michael Kors’ Campaign Star Emily Ratajkowski, Jordan Barrett Creates Collection For SIR., Irina Shayk For Self-Portrait, And More!

NYC launch of Michael Kors x ellesse with campaign star EmRata

Toasting to a glamorous Thursday evening, guests joined Emily Ratajkowski at Bar SixtyFive atop Rockefeller Center to raise a glass to the sporty new Michael Kors x ellesse collaboration. Available now, the line brings together the famed designer’s love for classic American sportswear codes of eras past with ellesse’s prowess in the tennis and ski clothing categories—and, naturally, the two instantly-recognizable logos sit pretty together on all pieces. Model SooJoo Park was on DJ duty for the evening, as VIPs including Jay Critch, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Priah Ferguson, Wolftyla, Young Emperors, Tina Leung, Batshseva Hay, Sai De Silva, Ezra J. William, Jessica Wang, James Turlington, and more enjoyed panoramic views of the city and a closer view of the collection.

Images: BFA

SIR. launches first-ever genderless collection, alongside Jordan Barrett

Australian resort brand SIR. has released its first foray into the gender neutral category with a collection created in collaboration with fellow Aussie, Jordan Barrett. The label’s creative directors, Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote, explained that the offering is rooted in their brand’s signature minimalism, intermingled with Barratt’s own versatile and easygoing style. “We share the same aesthetic and creative eye, so coming together was very natural. In a rare moment we were all in the same city, we found the perfect moment to collaborate on a deeper level,” the design duo added. The resulting line is chock full of quintessential foundational pieces, like shirting, tailored separates, and knitwear. The associated campaign was shot by Joel Palmer, and even features an appearance from Barratt’s close friend, Stella Maxwell. Shop it now!

Irina Shayk returns to the spotlight for Self-Portrait

After making her debut for the popular British brand last year, Irina Shayk has reprised her role as campaign star for Self-Portrait. Shot by Carlijn Jacobs, Shayk shares some looks from the pre-Fall ’22 collection. It appears to be a good teaser too, as the three images hint at what’s to come when the entire campaign drops later this month and promises a focus on volume, lace, figure-hugging knitwear, and clean silhouettes. That’s enough to whet our appetite, anyway. Get your fix below:

Nordstrom Local is heading Out East

Outfit emergency on the East End? No more, thanks to Nordstrom. The retailer is opening a seasonal Nordstrom Local pop-up in Southampton, which will run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. And, in music to our ears, the temporary location will offer the same convenience we’ve come to know and love in the city. AKA, online order pickup, easy returns, gift wrapping, curbside pickup, clothing donation drop offs, and even alterations. Forgot your swimsuit? Forget the stress. Simply place your order and grab it in Southampton ASAP.

Lisa Says Gah lands on Nuuly

Speaking of things that save us in a sticky spot, Nuuly Rent—the clothing subscription service from Urban Outfitters Inc.—is launching an exclusive ‘ready to rent’ collection with cult-favorite sustainable label Lisa Says Gah. Available on the platform now, the 13-piece capsule brings to the forefront everything customers have come to know about Lisa Says Gah: cutesy and novelty prints and vintage-inspired silhouettes a’plenty. Renters can snap up pieces via their monthly subscriptions service ($88/month for six pieces) and even purchase it afterwards if they feel like it. Sign up ahead of all your summer soirées, here.

