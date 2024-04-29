A night to remember! The Daily Front Row’s annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs) returned to the West coast to celebrate the fashion industry’s nearest and dearest. This year, the brilliant Celeste Barber returned to the stage to host the awards, which honored the biggest names across style, beauty, modeling, and more.

The Beverly Hills Hotel’s gleaming Crystal Ballroom set the stage for the occasion, alongside its budding green courtyard —which hosted a sun-kissed red carpet. Guests were draped in elegant and colorful outfits by Cinq à Sept, as well as sparkling necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more from LAGOS Jewelry’s newest collections.

After the carpet, guests mingled and chatted while cooling off with Casamigos watermelon margaritas—as well as the brand’s collaborative drink with Mororcanoil, which could be ordered from pushing a special button on its interactive display. Glasses of wine were also passed throughout the evening, courtesy of DAOU Vineyards. And for those who simply needed a burst of hydration from the California sunshine, bottles of cold FIJI Water were on-hand—naturally, complete with straws to prevent any lipstick smudging.

Speaking of lipstick: an array of makeup was on-site at a blooming floral wall, thanks to Anastasia Beverly Hills. Guests could pose for a shimmering photo display while taking in the latest products by Anastasia Soare— the night’s Beauty Innovator award honoree.

The Awards honored a range of stars across fashion, beauty, modeling, and more, who all create the “puzzle”—as several recipients noted—that make up the media industry at large. Sarah Michelle Gellar presented the Makeup Artist of the Year honor to makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. In truly Zoe fashion, Rachel Zoe winged her speech to present Erin Walsh with her Stylist Curator award. And Doja Cat humorously introduced longtime stylist Brett Alan Nelson, both outfitted in matching lingerie-inspired looks.

Adir Abergel recalled his early days assisting at an LA hair salon while receiving the Hair Artist of the Year honor, presented by longtime friend and client Jennifer Garner. Anastasia Soare remembered making a mark as the first beauty founder to join Instagram in its early days, following an introduction by Kris Jenner.

The evening also honored rising stars across the industry. Amelia Gray was presented with Model of the Year by not one, but two introductions: mom Lisa Rinna, and Perfect magazine editor Katie Grand. Elsa Hosk received the Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year for her best-selling label Helsa, presented by her stylist and friend Dani Michelle.

The night ended with a tribute to powerhouse players that have defined the world of fashion and editorial. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo was awarded this year’s Designer of the Year honor, which was presented by longtime collaborator and Harper’s Bazaar style director at large Carlos Nazario. The Hollywood Reporter‘s co-editor-in-chief Maer Roshan was presented with Editor of the Year by Ryan Murphy—and specially thanked The Daily’s own Brandusa Niro for her dedication to publishing. In a truly touching moment, Bob Mackie closed the night with his Lifetime Achievement Award win, presented by Law Roach—who revealed that Mackie had compared him and Zendaya to Mackie and his own muse, Cher.

The evening’s additional guests included Abla Sofy, Adam Ballheim, Amelie Anstett, Amina Kadyrova, Andrea Lublin, Ashley Haas, Anita Ghanizada, Ben Crofchick, Benjamin Holtrop, Brandi Fowler, Brian Wolk, Caroline Fiss, Chanel Stewart, Charly Jordan, Charlie Matthews, Charlotte Bickley, Chloe Lukasiak, Claude Morris, Cole Etgen, Cole Sprouse, Daniela Lopez Osorio, Darren Kennedy, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Diana Madison, Elise Sanville, Emily Johnson, George Kotsiopoulos, Gisele Oliveira, Harry Hamlin, Hart Denton, Jasmine Tookes, Julie Sarinana, Kara Del Toro, Karina Big, Katya Tolstova, Leila Yavari, Liv Perez, Madi B Webb, Madisin Rian, Marta Pozzan, Matthew Postlethwaite, Miles Nightingale, Molly Sims, Nava Rose, Nick Champa, Nico Freetham, Nolan Gerard Funk, Olivia Rodriguez, Paige DeSorbo, Sahil Salathia, Sandra Lee, Skye Aurelia, Spencer Liff, Stella Maxwell, Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth, Yi Zhou, Yovana Ventura, Zane Phillips, and many others.

