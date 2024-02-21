Stella Maxwell and Alexander Skarsgård are the faces of Mackage for Spring Summer ’24

Canada-based luxury outerwear brand has tapped two new stars to lead its campaign for the season. Supermodel Stella Maxwell links up with actor Alexander Skarsgård to showcase everything from technical pieces like quilted down jackets and recycled rain coats, to sleek leather trenches and warm wool coats. The duo were styled by George Cortina and photographed by Shayne Laverdiere, and the collection of womenswear and menswear is available to shop internationally from now.

Louis Vuitton and Tyler, The Creator announce Spring 2024 Men’s capsule collection

Pharrell Williams has tapped musician and fashion plate Tyler, The Creator for a new capsule collection. The resulting collection fuses the artist’s signature spin on preppy codes with the new identity that Williams has been infusing the brand with since joining the fold, while nodding to the rich history of the house. In particular, you’ll see the new Craggy Monogram, a hand-drawn emblem by the chart-topper that appears throughout the collection in chocolate, vanilla, and pastel-hued puffers, jackets, dungarees, and varsity jackets. There’s also nods to his favorite recurring motifs like daisies and Airedale Terriers, and golf-inspired pieces like chinos, shorts, caps, and knitted vests, which have long found him an audience amongst the fashion community under his own cult status label GOLFWANG. While it’s Tyler, The Creator’s first design venture with the maison, he previously composed the soundtrack for a Louis Vuitton’s menswear show back in the spring of 2022. Of the partnership, Williams said: “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection.”

Victoria Beckham gets further into skincare

Victoria Beckham has revealed the latest category focus at her namesake beauty brand: cleansing. The mogul has teamed up with longtime friend and skincare guru, Melanie Grant, to launch the Daily Oil Cleanser and Daily Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser. Two years in the making, the products were both formulated in Japan in a bid to concoct the perfect duo for double cleansing. The launch lends on Beckham’s first foray into skincare, which was with the equally revered Augustinus Bader. Turns out that Grant was the one who’d introduced the pair, so it was only right that she’d follow suit on the next partnership in the skincare space. The cleansing system, designed for daily use, is available now. As for how to do it like a pro? The Daily Oil Cleanser, with fermented green tea seed oil and olive fruit oil amongst other nourishing ingredients, is intended for use in the morning and evening on dry skin to remove makeup and build-up. The Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser should be used before bed and/or as needed, so the hard-working blend can work its magic to sweep away tired, dead skin cells while supporting the skin’s natural barrier.

The Cut launches new advice column, We’re Going Through It

Those clever folks at The Cut! Days after an essay from writer, and OG Gawker editor, Emily Gould went viral, the outlet has announced her as their newest advice columnist. Gould, who’s been an occasional features writer for New York Magazine over the last two decades, published a story about whether to divorce her husband of seven years on Valentine’s Day, which subsequently trended in the site’s most-read section. “Going Through It,” Gould’s new column, will offer advice to letters submitted, with her response going live every Wednesday. Topics will range from work-related woes to parenting, love, and mental health with honest input from “someone who has failed spectacularly (and also succeeded) at all four,” the blurb reads. The first installment debuted today.

My first advice column is up and it's a doozy! "I Think My Husband Is Trashing My Novel On Goodreads" https://t.co/Sm7nYu6lNT — Emily Gould (@EmilyGouldNYmag) February 21, 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.