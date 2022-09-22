Editor picks

Editor's Pick: Daphne, The Nolita Beauty Haven That Counts Irina Shayk, Shanina Shaik, And Stella Maxwell As Fans

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Daphne Nolita

What: Located on Broome Street, Daphne is a downtown destination for those who are serious about self-care. The European-style chic and intimate salon has long been a go-to for editors and supermodels, and now we’re cracking the secret wide open to share with you. After all, one quick look at Daphne’s Instagram feed appears like a who’s who of runway and billboard fixtures, counting Dua Lipa, Devon Windsor, Daphne Groeneveld, and everyone in between as clients. Why shouldn’t you all get in on the glow too?

Who: The results-driven studio brings together advanced, cult-favorites treatments for the face and body, including Egyptian sugaring hair removal, Biologique Recherche facials, detox wraps, lymphatic drainage massage, derma-planning, lash extensions, and more. In short—there’s little they can’t they do when you’re in need of some whole body TLC. Plus! You’ll also find a whole array of the aforementioned Biologique Recherche products available for purchase—saving you the plane ticket to Paris to track down your BR faves—as well as Environ and MBR must-haves. Oh, and there’s a menu of services for men too.

 

Why: Whatever your budget, Daphne has a zen-inducing option for you. Whether that’s a 30-minute Body Polish to give you a fresh start before your next vacation or the more labor-intensive gold standard Red Carpet Treatment to get you ready for lights, camera, action—you’ll find it all tucked away behind that glossy black facade.

Where: Daphne European Skincare & Sugaring Studio, 375 Broome St. Phone: 347 382 8807, www.daphne.studio.com

