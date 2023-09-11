See All The Buzz From Inside The Daily’s 10th Annual Fashion Media Awards

Oh what a night! The industry came together to celebrate many of its most illustrious stars at the glittering Rainbow Room in Manhattan for the 2023 installment of the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. The evening saw friends reunite, points made, looks served, and the bar irrevocably raised for the next ten years of our favorite annual celebration.

Truly ringing in the first day of NYFW in style, guests arrived to the iconic venue at the top of the Rockefeller Center in their red carpet best before taking their seats for the ceremony, hosted by the inimitable emcee Alan Cumming.

The first award of the evening was bestowed on the perennially elegant Nina Garcia, who accepted Magazine of the Year on behalf of Elle and her team. The accolade was presented to her by actress Alexandra Daddario of The White Lotus fame, who spoke about Garcia’s steadfast commitment to sharing women’s stories.

Sitting beside Garcia in the front row was her longtime colleague Stephen Gan, who was proud to present the award to Creatives of the Year to Dutch photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. In a sweet moment, both parties recalled their three-decade long working relationship and how Gan welcomed the couple into his home to live with him in the mid-90s when they found themselves in New York.

Speaking of Inez & Vinoodh, Jeremy Scott, who accepted the award for Fashion Visionary from his friend Winnie Harlow, talked about being starstruck meeting the image makers back when he was an intern at Moschino at the start of his career.

It wasn’t the only full-circle moment either—as Laura Kim, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta sweetly spoke about preparing a dress for Sarah Jessica Parker when she was an intern at the very same fashion label some twenty years ago. Kim and Fernando Garcia were on hand to present the actress with Shoe Brand of the Year for SJP Collection. Parker, in turn, shone a spotlight on the shoemakers and her team for helping her build the company into a globally-recognized shoe line that her on screen alter ego would be proud of.

When it came time to thank people behind the scenes, Model of the Year Grace Elizabeth graciously thanked her husband for being the glue that holds her young family together, as she joked to her presenter, executive group president of Estée Lauder Companies Stephane de la Favier, that no, she won’t be going sky diving with him anytime soon as she once promised—she’s a mom, after all.

While not Lila Moss’ actual mom, Katie Grand is undoubtedly the young model’s fashion fairy godmother, having known her her whole life. The legendary editor proudly presented Breakthrough Model of the Year to mini Moss, who admitted she was entirely star struck to be surrounded by many of her idols.

Emily Ratajkowski, who’s no stranger to the Fashion Media Awards having previously been our Model of the Year, accepted the award for Best Podcast for her thought-provoking thrice-weekly pod, High Low with EmRata. In a pair of major Kiki Boots, her pal Ziwe presented the honor, warning people that there’s no shortage to what Ratajkowski is still yet to achieve.

Martha Stewart—or Martha F*cking Stewart, as Cumming would say—showed how it’s done as she commanded the room with her mesmerizing presence. You could almost hear a pin drop as she regaled the audience with stories from her lengthy career, while accepting the nod for Cover of the Year from Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera. With over 100 billion impressions garnered for her Sports Illustrated moment earlier this year, she undoubtedly has it right: “Aging well is the best revenge.”

Pint-size muse Dove Cameron presented the award for Breakthrough Photographer of the Year to Elizaveta Porodina. Porodina had actually captured Cameron for a recent Carolina Herrera campaign, as well as lensed Grace Elizabeth’s stunning Vogue Spain editorial and cover…..are you getting a sense that the fashion industry isn’t as big as you think it is?!

Jane Siskin of Cinq à Sept was presented with the Fashion Innovator award from supermodel Martha Hunt—resplendent in a red gown from the label, of course—recognizing her influential work building contemporary fashion brands over the last four decades.

And then there was the Pam! Pamela Anderson received the major honor of Style Icon of the Year, celebrating her undeniable position as a prevailing 1990s and ’00s muse, as well as her triumphant return to the red carpet this year. The special award was poignantly presented by her adoring son and main hype man, Brandon Thomas Lee.

Also in attendance on the evening were Stella Maxwell, Maye Musk, Brooke Wall, Devon Windsor, Nadine Leopold, Sophia Bush, Coco Rocha, Victoria Brito, Jordyn Woods, Garrett Swann, Eric Rutherford, Melissa Roxburgh, Alex Lundqvist, Karolina Lundqvist, Tezza Barton,Shaun Ross, Evan Ross Katz, Cass Dimicco, Matthew Hoyle, Jessel Taank, Sai de Silva, Ubah Hassan, Cara Taylor, Jenny Cipoletti, Ellie Thumann, Elena Matei, Marta Pozzan, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Lily Chee, Charlotte D’Alessio, R’Bonney Gabriel, Roze Traore, Christian Juul Nielsen, Severine Keimig, Lara Eurdolian, Ellie Zeiler, Chantal Monaghan, Andrew Matarazzo, Ebonee Davis, Chloe Flower, Daniela Braga, Dorinda Medley, Fern Mallis, Dougie Joseph, Tobias Sorenson, Madeleine White, Danielle Bernstein, and many, many more.

Until next year! Peruse the evening, below:

