Daily News: Dua Lipa & Stella Maxwell Party In NYC, Nick & Priyanka Jonas Welcome First Child, Celine’s New Beauty Launch, Plus! Dior And…..Birkenstock?!

Dua Lipa, Lourdes Leon, Stella Maxwell, and friends hit the town

Last night at Little Ways in Soho, a who’s who crowd gathered to toast to the new Sports Verified calendar—a tongue-in-cheek annual venture created by Unemployed Magazine co-founders Cecile Winckler and Sophie Tabet. The cal once more aims to take a swipe at the sports world, while injecting it with a fashion twist, because we mightn’t all get what’s going on in the game but we can all appreciate the visuals of a cute uniform! Among those who joined the co-founders were (deep breath!) Dua Lipa, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Lourdes Leon, Eli Brown, Ivy Getty, Stella Maxwell, Dree Hemingway, Lucien Smith, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Soo Joo Park, Hari Nef, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Amelia gray Hamlin, Luna Baise, Lo Bosworth, Selby Drummond, Jordan Barrett, Mazdack Rassi, Stavros Niarchos, Carlotta Kohl, Cora Emmanuel, Brianna Lance, Timo Weiland, and many, many more. Peep the issue here!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announce baby joy

After three years of marriage, Nick and Priyanka have expanded their family. The former Miss World, 39, took to Instagram to tell her 73 million followers that the couple had welcomed their first child via surrogate. Congrats!

Dior team up with Birkenstock for the first time

During today’s Dior Homme Winter ’22-’23 collection reveal, master of collaborations Kims Jones revealed his most recent brainchild: a Dior x Birkenstock offering. The meeting of the brands results in two styles: Tokio Mules and Milano Sandals, now presented in Dior Gray-hued felt and suede. One of the footwear offerings even comes with flora and fauna embroidery; a nod to Monsieur Dior’s passion for gardening and nature. As for the primarily gray and neutral tones collection itself, the same floral embroidery sang center stage, seen on elegant cream sweaters and on the lapels and collars of cinched-in blazers, while some sporty layered looks were juxtaposed with leopard-print capes. While the Birks might have been the headline maker, some models carried bags that resembled bouquets of pale pink roses which also deserved to steal the show!

Celine’s latest perfume, inspired by French poet Rimbaud, debuts

Hedi Slimane has launched Celine’s newest perfume; a symbolic tribute to Arthur Rimbaud. Aptly named Rimbaud and housed in a typically chic yet minimalist glass bottle, the fragrance is the newest addition to the Haute Parfumerie line since the original release back in 2019. The perfume, which will be sold in three different sizes: standard 100ML and 200ML, and a 15ML refillable bottle from the new Travel Spray Line, is yet another ode to elevated French taste. Sign us up! Speaking of elevated French taste…. doesn’t the maison’s beloved ambassador Kaia Gerber look pretty as a picture in sequin Celine while on hosting duty at last night’s LA Art Show?

Equinox goes high fashion with MONSE partnership

Is the gym feeling like a chore at the end of the longest January ever? Then inject some much-needed luxury into your rapidly-disappearing fitness routine thanks to Equinox’ collaboration with MONSE. The line sees eight pieces, including leggings and bra and crop tops, cut in the brand’s signature edgy and energetic vibe, which will certainly pack a punch in vivid blue, as well as black. This collaboration marks MONSE’s first foray into activewear, while also teasing the lineup of designer partnerships that Equinox has in store for this year and beyond. Prices start at $350, and you can snap up the line here.

Collabs we love! The Alighieri x YOOX collection

Dare we mention that the dreaded “V-word day” is around the corner, but if you’re on the lookout for unique jewelry at an attainable price point, allow us to point you in the direction of YOOX’ new line with London-based sustainable brand Alighieri. The unisex range, which was created through the ancient process of lost wax casting and then plated in gold, features a broken heart padlock duo, ceramic earrings, two rings, and a bracelet, all inspired by founder Rosh Mahtani’s own coming of age journey in the 1990s. Shop it here!

