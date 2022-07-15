Daily Media: Kate Moss Agency Signs Stella Maxwell, Coco Rocha Joins The Lions, New Names At Essence, Vox, Matchesfashion, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Hanna Lustig is now staff writer at Glamour.

2. Nandi Howard is now content director at ESSENCE.

3. Nick Beighton is now CEO at Matchesfashion.

4. Anne Spangenberg is now president of fashion lifestyle at UGG and Koolaburra by UGG.

5. Cliff Fleiser, vice president marketing & communications, Americas at Alexander McQueen, is leaving the company.

6. Priyanka Arya is now SVP, consumer revenue at Vox Media.

7. Tessa O’Connell is now senior manager, global public relations at COACH.

8. Mikaela Hong is now senior account executive, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

9. Nicole Colasanto is now senior account manager, fashion & retail division at SHADOW. Kaila Kane is now senior account executive in the beauty division.

Plus!

10. Kate Moss Agency is now representing Stella Maxwell internationally.

11. The Lions is now representing Coco Rocha.

12. Karla Otto is now representing Dion Lee and Puppets and Puppets.

13. BPCM is now representing Dries Van Noten Beauty.

14. PR Consulting is now representing 66°North.

15. AZZI+CO is now representing jewelry brand Ara Vartanian and Yael Sonia.

16. Alta Moda Communications is now representing René Caovilla and Malone Souliers for VIP services.

17. PURPLE is now representing J.LINDEBERG.

18. AZIONE is now representing TravisMathew.

19. The Hinton Group is now representing Bally.

20. EightSixtySouth is now representing kaü Health.

21. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Câllas Milano.

22. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Scuti and Dragon Hemp Apothecary in Sag Harbor.

23. And Such is now representing Infinite by Alyssa Coscarelli.

24. Pure Imagination PR is now representing InterParfums Inc; GUESS & Oscar De La Renta fragrance portfolios in the US.

25. MODEWORLD is now representing PALLADIUM.

26. The Consultancy PR is now representing Gingerlily.

27. Violetta is now representing Jennifer Azoulay and her digital platform “Jen Wonders”.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.