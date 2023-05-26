Inside The Star-studded amfAR Gala After Parties In Cannes, Michael Avedon & James Dylan Launch BREACH, And More!

All eyes on Cannes! Celebs hit the amfAR red carpet, and then headed to the official after party

The Cannes Film Festival season wouldn’t be complete without one of the year’s most glamorous benefits. Last night, the 2023 amFAR Gala returned, continuing the mission to raise critical funds for the fight to end AIDs and HIV. VIPs descended on the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc for the event, and then continued the festivities into the night. The after party event was sponsored by REVOLVE Group—who had hosted plenty of designers, influencers, and supermodels in custom looks at the gala itself—alongside Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing company The h.wood Group. A listers reveled in the surroundings of the luxury landmark hotel and enjoyed DJ sets by Zack Bia and Amazonica. Among those spotted enjoying themselves were Halsey, Teyana Taylor, Orlando Bloom, Alessandra Ambrosio, Odell Beckham Jr., Coco Rocha, Kate Beckinsale, Andy Garcia, Michael B. Jordan, Brian Toll of The h.wood Group, Winnie Harlow, Stella Maxwell, Marsha Mollinari, Eva Longoria, Adam Lambert, Omar Benson Miller, Raissa Gerona, Lori Harvey, Elsa Hosk, Shay Mitchell, Jourdan Dunn, Leonie Hanne, Camila Coelho, Negin Mirsalehi, Cindy Kimberly of LOBA, Cindy Bruna, Devin Brugman, Kelly Piquet, Halima, Abbey Cowen, Jasmine Tookes, Charlie D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, David Koma, LaQuan Smith, Jasmin Larian Hekmat of Cult Gaia, Patricia Bonaldi of PatBo, amongst others.

See below for some of the custom looks, and for a peek at what went down at the after party…

Johnny Depp & Richie Akiva hosted “The After” post-amfAR

Why should the fun stop? Stars danced until the sun came up—to a 7AM closing DJ set, no less—at Richie Akiva’s highly-anticipated after after party. The nightlife fixture enlisted Johnny Depp for co-hosting duty, as well as Sina, Vladimir Roitfeld, and Mo Al-Turki, while Chase B, Keinemusik, DJ Cruz, and Zack Bia all performed for the crowd. The epic bash, held at the lavish grounds of the sprawling estate Domaine La Dilecta in Antibes, is now in its 10th year and this time around welcomed over 350 guests to sip on Volcan Tequila, Telmont champagne, and Armand de Brignac while feasting on gourmet pizza to keep their energy up. Among the party-goers were Halsey, Teyana Taylor, Alex Pettyfer, Peggy Gou, Queen Latifah, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, James Marsden, Maye Musk, Winnie Harlow, Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adam Lambert, Ellen Von Unwerth, Sara Sampaio, Alton Mason, Lucien Laviscount, Matheus Mazzafera, Dixie D’Amelio, Cindy Bruna, Cindy Mello, Georgia Fowler, Cindy Kimberly, Edward Enninful, Frida Aasan and Tommy Chiabra, Odell Beckham Jr, Kevin Macintosh Jr, Lorenzo Antonucci, Foodgod, Fanny Bourdette, James Ireland, Mahlagha Jaberi, Rose Bertram, Ivy Getty, Adelina Novak, Pritika Swarup, Jeremy O. Harris, Jordan Barrett, and many, many more.

Michael Avedon and James Dylan introduce Breach

Industry guests gathered at Chapel Bar this week to raise a glass to new publication Breach. The digital-first media brand, which will also produce an annual print issue, is the brainchild of filmmaker and photographer James Dylan (grandson of Bob) and photography editor Michael Avedon (grandson of Richard). The inaugural issue features interviews with Vicky Krieps, T-Bone Burnett, Filippo Scotti, Eli Brown, and Edvin Thompson, alongside fashion editorials with Gabbriette, Charlotte Kemp-Muhl and Carlotta Kohl, among others. Photographers such as Dan Winters, Sean Thomas, Jason Thomas Gerring, Michael Schwartz, Danielle Levitt, Will Vendramini, and Daniel Weiss have also contributed their work to the pages. Of the new venture, Dylan said it’s first and foremost an outlet to spotlight next-gen names. “Breach is focused on young people, on new voices and people on their way up, those whose paths aren’t clear. Personally, I am too—they’re daring, they aren’t afraid of climbing heights, seeing the sun come up or falling in love. Basically, they aren’t afraid of putting themselves out there and falling flat.” says Dylan, “We’re also focused on those that inspire them and that just keep going, don’t stop, refuse to rest or close up shop – maybe there are things that we can learn from them. If we can act as a spotlight for the first group and as a telescope into the second, then I feel Breach is a success.” Among those who popped by to show their support were Patti Smith, Alexandra Richards, Amy Fine Collins, Gabriella Hearst, Wanda Sykes, Theophilius London, and many more.

