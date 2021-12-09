Daily News: Moschino Pre-Fall ’22, Hit The Slopes With LoveShackFancy, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

Moschino goes the colorful route

Attttttten-tion! Jeremy Scott had military uniforms on the brain for womenswear Pre-Fall ’22 and menswear Fall ’22—albeit not as you know them. The Moschino creative director took traditional codes and spun them on their head; rendering double breasted coats, sailor suits, track pants, take-no-nonsense dresses, and high-waited shorts in a technicolor palette that took inspiration from the graphic artistry of Victor Vasarely, Richard Lindner, and Allen Jones. In his show notes, Scott added that he was looking to both Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the cinematic masterpiece, A Clockwork Orange, as a jumping off point this offering—which sure comes through in the dizzying hues and punchy palette. Get a sneak peek below:

LoveShackFancy collaborates with Bogner

Winter getaway, anyone? LoveShackFancy has partnered with Munich-based outerwear brand Bogner on a line of mountain-ready thermals, ski pants, and ski jackets. The collection, FIRE+ICE, brings the New York-based brands pretty floral prints to the fore in the European lifestyle outfitter’s high-performance and technical skiwear. The 12-piece collection drops today, with prices starting at $190. Now you’ll definitely be ready for your ‘Stupid Sexy Flanders’ moment come après ski o’clock.

Zara’s latest launch

Say hello to Zara Atelier. Today, the high street hero unveils a new category, which marries luxury design and craftsmanship with an accessible price point. The first offering under the new range is focused on outerwear. Collection 01_The Coat brings forward a limited quantity of detailed coverups, presented in a series of portraits captured by Paolo Roversi and modeled by a cast of beauties, including Zara favorite, Cara Taylor. According to the brand, Zara Atelier has its own dedicated design team and will present two limited edition collections per year, each focused on a particular wardrobe staple. Shop the selection, from $399, here.

