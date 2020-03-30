Saks Fifth Avenue Donates $600K to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

1. NewYork-Presbyterian COVID-19 Patient Care Fund

A $250,000 donation is being made to provide personal protective equipment, such as masks and ventilators, to medical workers and fund capacity expansion for additional staff and clinics.

2. Bring Change to Mind

A $200,000 donation is being made to help create virtual programs for high school students aimed to reduce isolation by keeping them connected and supported.

3. Girls Inc.

A $150,000 donation is being made to support the expansion of virtual resources in the absence of in-person programming, as well as provide social and emotional support for girls affected by the pandemic once face-to-face interactions can resume.

“Now is the time to stand together to support our community, our customers and all those affected both physically and mentally by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Saks Fifth Avenue president, Marc Metrick. “Whether it’s medical workers on the frontlines, hospitals that require more essential supplies and resources, or those experiencing stress or anxiety about the virus, we know donations through the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation will provide vital relief to those in need during this challenging and uncertain time.”

