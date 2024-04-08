Parties, Parties, Parties! Inside Soirées by AFTD, Thom Browne, and More!

AFTD’s Hope Rising Benefit raises over $1 million for frontotemporal degeneration

The Ziegfeld Ballroom hosted the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD)’s annual Hope Rising benefit in Manhattan, chaired by Donald Newhouse with Anna Wintour and David Zaslav as co-chairs. The organization, which raises funds for research and aid to individuals affected by frontotemporal degeneration, ultimately raised $1.9 million at the event. The occasion was complete with honors for Dr. Bruce Miller and a performance by Lea Michele, witnessed by guests including Susan Dickinson, Paula Zahn, Michelle Hinchey, and Sandra and Diana Gonzalez-Morett.

Images: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AFTD

Thom Browne and Saks Fifth Avenue host dinner at Mr. Chow

Thom Browne alongside Saks Fifth Avenue’s fashion director Roopal Patel hosted a dinner at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles to toast Browne’s new Saks capsule collection. The collection features a California-inspired palette of green, yellow, and an exclusive tweed. Guests included Janelle Monáe, Diane Keaton, Logan Lerman, Ana Corrigan, Danai Gurira, Aminé, Lauren Tsai, Dree Hemingway, Aurora James, Manny Jacinto, Del Water Gap, Andrea Riseborough, Moses Sumney, Alexandra Mandelkorn, Lisa Love, Leo Reilly and Buck Ellison.

Images: BFA

Pendulum opens with sleek Silencio bash

New members-only platform Pendulum opened with an exclusive bash at Silencio in Manhattan. Leaning into its VIP lifestyle-focused roots, the event’s guest list included Stephanie Sherry, Elias Becker, Peter Weber, Micah Lussier, Melissa Vale, Lara Eurdolian, Elias Balthasar Becker, and Nicole Pellegrino. The app’s party was complete with NEFT Vodka cocktails and music by Chromeo, keeping guests dancing the night away.

Images: Riotdownn

