La Prairie celebrated it newest star product with a jazzy cocktail party

La Prairie and Saks came together to throw a luxe soirée at the Aman Hotel’s Jazz Club this week in order to officially unveil the renowned Swiss beauty line’s new Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Mask. The music-filled evening, which incorporated a Jazz performance and set by singer Briana Swann at the high-end hotel and member’s club, highlighted what to expect from the two-part mask system with light bites and beverages inspired by the ingredients. Guests were also pampered with mini treatments during the course of the evening too (that’s one way to get camera-ready for the step and repeat!) while mingling and hearing more about what’s to come in 2024 from the brand. The innovative, high-performing, glow-restoring, and youth-boosting mask is available via the retailer’s website and Fifth Avenue store as of now. Models, notable fans, editors, and beauty industry aficionados alike stopped by to eagerly try it for themselves and take one home to ensure a well-rested visage come fashion week. Attendees included Martha Stewart, Linda Wells, Maya Jankelowitz, Kinjil Mathur, Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Cary Leitzes, Arianna Margulis, Romilly Newman, Brianna Lance, Renata Quaglia, Irene Kim, Lydia Fenet, Elizabeth Kurpis, and Coco Bassey, amongst others.

Images: Betty Manyisha and Charles Roussel

Sebastian Milano hits NYC

Angelica Fagioli, brand director of Italy’s Sebastian Milano, was in town to unveil the Spring 2024 collection to footwear fans. It’s the first line unveiled under new creative director Dori Hazan too, which was extra cause for celebration, and drew a stylish crowd to Bar Valentina on the Lower East Side. Over cocktails, Fagioli and Hazan also showed guests the exclusive new Muse shoe; the brand’s first-ever custom style of which only 99 numbered pairs are out there in the world. Among those who stopped by were Alina Timo, Brooklyn Gallagher, Adrienne Reau, Noa Fisher, Faith Harper, and Anita X Janeamong, among many others.

Images: Deontè Lee

Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, and Brunello Cucinelli’s winter break

Hitting the slopes in style. Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, and Brunello Cucinelli hosted a ‘Winter in White’ mountain escape in Aspen to unveil the Italian brand’s Montagna collection—a first foray into women’s skiwear for the luxury label. (And a second season to follow up on its recently-launched menswear assortment.) Alison Loehnis, Carolina Cucinelli, and Alessio Piastrelli brought together VIPs, tastemakers, and clients for the experience, which also marked a decade of Brunello Cucinelli on the multi-brand fashion e-tailers. Those in attendance enjoyed a private dinner mid-mountain at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro on Aspen Highlands Ski Resort, a guided snowshoe expedition through the Hunter Creek Valley while dressed head-to-toe in the collection, and a lakeside outdoor picnic at Aspen Center of Environmental Studies with no shortage of fondue and s’mores. Among those enjoying the fun were Dex Robinson, Emily DiDonato, Georges Coupet, Kate Love, Laura Harrier, Marcos Fecchino, Meadow Walker, Morgan Spector, TyLynn Nguyen, and Tyrod Taylor.

Images: Tyler Joe/Benjamin Rosser

Olivier Rousteing and Balmain celebrate the maison’s return to the menswear schedule

Balmain was back with a bang, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. And while the runway outing was enough of a moment by itself, why not throw a little bash too? The label and its designer Olivier Rousteing joined forces with Johnnie Walker Blue Label to create a custom cocktail, which was flowing all night long at the post-show celebration at the famed Hotel Plaza Athéné. Rousteing’s loyal supporters, many of whom had sat front row earlier that day, came through to join in toasting to his talents. Among the room (and dancefloor!) were Zane Philipps, Guram Gvasalia, Darren Star, Ozuna, Tokisha, Conan Gray, Sebastian Yatra, Vic Mensa, Saint JHN, and many more. Until next season!

Images: Courtesy

Eleventy Milano has landed in Miami

Marco Baldassari, founder of Eleventy Milano, flew to Miami to cut the ribbon on the brand’s first store in the city. Located at the Bal Harbour shops, the boutique brings Italian flair thanks to a custom build out by architecture studio Parisotto + Formenton Architetti. With no shortage of Hollywood heavyweights routinely photographed wearing the brand (think: Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, James Marsden, Dwayne Johnson, to name but a few), it’s unsurprising that the opening attracted a stylish local crowd. Among those who attended the opening of the sophisticated new store were Miami Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios, Florida Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, New York Giants’ Tommy Devito, Randall and Gigi Whitman, Flavia Lowenstein, Elysze Held, Bianca Garcia, Victoria Herran, who were joined by Eleventy North American brand president Geoff Schneiderman. The retail venture is the latest feather in the cap for the brand, joining existing US flagship stores in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, and Greenwich. Where to next!

Images: Courtesy

