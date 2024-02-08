H&M unveils new look Soho store

H&M unveiled their brand new Soho store renovation last night, using the expansive space (10,000 square foot!) to host models, tastemakers, and more ahead of NYFW. Actress Hunter Schafer was joined by models of the moment Alex Consani, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Iris Law, who gave us a taste of the H&M Studio Spring Summer ’24 collection—we’ll take Schafer’s slinky scarlet gown, please!—which was also on display on the rails ahead of its launch date of February 29. Attendees gathered for photo ops, enjoyed music by two of fashion’s fave DJs, Amrit and Mia Moretti, and had a gander at the state-of-the-art smart mirrors and pickup lockers. In addition to the slick modern features, the store houses a secondhand shop-in-shop featuring curated preloved pieces from the brand. Also in attendance were Diane Kruger, Justine Skye, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Aaron Rose Philip, Aweng Ade-Chuol, Quannah ChasingHorse, CT Hedden, Alioune Badara Fall, Alyssa Coscarelli, Casimere Jollette, Drew Jessup, Yvesmark Chery, Karen Blanchard, and many more. The 591 Broadway store is open to the public now.

Tommy Dorfman & FoundRae’s Beth Hutchens host Authors Night to celebrate love

Tommy Dorfman’s Club Curran—a digital zine, social media platform, podcast, and store which enhances queer and trans artists’ storytelling opportunities—joined forces with Beth Hutchens, the co-founder and creative director of adored talismanic jewelry brand FoundRae, for an evening of creativity and good vibes. Guests including Natasha Lyonne, Aaron Rose Philip, June Ambrose, Ella Emhoff, Tata Harper, Logan Horne, and many more gathered at the Soho flagship boutique to hear readings from Hutchens and Dorfman, as well as artists Denny, Dinah Degené, Haley Jakobson, Jezz Chung, and Kurt Suchman. The event was a reminder of not just the importance of celebrating diverse voices, but to highlight the many ‘Facets of Love’—a theme close to FoundRae’s heart!—in the leadup to the most romantic day of all……

A warm-up for NYFW with Equinox

Drop and gimme 20. Equinox teamed up with Interview magazine to host a pre-NYFW bash at Casino restaurant on the Lower East Side. The party brought the luxe lifestyle and fitness brand’s recent Want It All campaign to life, with a room full of folks who know how to have their cake and eat it too, so to speak. After taking to the stage in Titanique, Frankie Grande headed downtown to make it to the bash, joining Alan Cumming, Sam Vartholomeos, and the Daily’s Eddie Roche for a celebratory tipple. Also in attendance were Interview editor in chief Mel Ottenberg and the magazine’s fashion director Dara Allen, Hari Nef, Theo James, Deacon Reese Phillippe, Hunter Schafer, Tayshia Adams, Luke Gulbranson, Tyler Cameron, Kelly Bensimon, Shanina Shayk, Sai De Silva, LaQuan Smith, and new roommates Natasha Lyonne and Jeremy O. Harris.

Veronica Beard celebrates launch of handbags

Have you heard? Veronica Beard has added handbags to the brand’s popular assortment. To share a glimpse at the new arm candy, co-designers Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard got a chic crew together for a luncheon in Beverly Hills. The guestlist included entertainment and fashion notables, including Julianne Hough, Poppy Delevingne, Rachel Zoe, Mandy Moore, Kathy Hilton, Brianne Howey, Jasmine Tookes, Roselyn Sanchez, Elaine Welteroth, and Morgan Stewart, who gathered at the Chateau Marmont. (The venue was a sweet choice, being the location that the designers held their first-ever fashion show a decade ago!). Over gin gimlets, guests also perused a fun Goody Bag Bar station, where they could pick items loved by the design duo to fill their own Veronica Bag totes with. Think: beauty musts, notebooks and pens, accessories, and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue toasts to the opening of West Coast flagship

Is it Beverly Hills Fashion Week too? Perhaps! New York luxury retail staple Saks Fifth Avenue flung open the doors to its hotly-anticipated new Beverly Hills store yesterday—officially its West Coast flagship. Helping the retailer celebrate the milestone, Madelaine Petsch, Kathy Hilton, Morgan Stewart McGraw, Tina Craig, and pretty much every LA-based fashion influencer you can think of, hot-footed it to the space for a bash co-hosted by Lucid brimming with martinis and caviar, and soundtracked by a DJ set from Allie Teilz. Also in attendance were Brittany Xavier, Carmella Rose, Marta Pozzan, Annabelle Fleur, Leah Talabi, Caroline Day, Phillip Picardi, Gab Waller, Veronica Swanson Beard, Veronica Miele Beard, Dex Robinson, Albert Muzquiz, Mandy Madden Kelley, Amelie Anstett, Marco Wilson, Julia Corot Comil, Rose Vandekerckhove, Sheryl Luke, Amirah Kassem, Bec Adams, Wei Ren, Madison Love, and many more.

