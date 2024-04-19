Prada blooms at Saks Fifth Avenue with vibrant May Issue windows

Saks Fifth Avenue’s latest window displays are getting a burst of eclecticism, courtesy of Prada. The Italian luxury label is now showcasing its new May Issue 2024 collection across the retailer’s six store windows, set against a blooming floral meadow with wooden tables, wicker chairs, and punchy yellow Prada logos. The line features suede, woven, floral, and piped dresses, separates, trousers, handbags, and footwear for men and women, inspired by connections between the past and future. You can currently shop the full range now at Saks until May 1.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

Sundial Media Group purchases Refinery29 from Vice Media

Refinery29 has a new owner, thanks to Sundial Media Group—which also owns Essence Ventures and Essence magazine. According to Axios, the brand was purchased from Vice Media Group for an undisclosed amount. The new acquisition will allow both Essence and Sundial to hold influence in culture and commerce circles, while Refinery29 will continue operating as a standalone business under CEO Cory Haik. Previously, Vice purchased Refinery29 for $400 million before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023.

Stella McCartney calls for action with new SOS Earth Day capsule collection

This Earth Day, Stella McCartney‘s calling to protect the Earth with new sustainable capsule collection SOS—named for Save Our Soils, Save Our Seas, Save Our Skies, and Save Our Species. The designer’s limited-edition line, which retails from $250 to $1,090, includes tops, sweaters, trousers, and vegan handbags crafted with 100% sustainable materials, including recycled, organic, and regenerated wool and cotton. Rounding out the range are McCartney’s signature S-Wave Sport sneakers, which feature hemp-based uppers and recycled rubber and polyester soles—making them her most sustainable sneakers to date. Additionally, sales from the SOS capsule will form a donation to Conservation International, following its launch in McCartney’s boutiques and website.

All images: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Jonathan Anderson debuts in Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Time magazine has just named beloved fashion designer Jonathan Anderson one of their 100 Most Influential People of 2024. His placement within the annual list—written by his close collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino—explains that Anderson has a strength in intertwining fashion and human behavior. The detailed, whimsical pieces he creates at both his namesake JW Anderson brand and Spanish house Loewe are renowned for innovative fits, materials, and more, having amassed a global fanbase. And he’s in good company, alongside 2024’s other Time 100 members—including Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Kelly Ripa, Sofia Coppola, Patrick Mahomes, Dev Patel, 21 Savage, and more.

Mia Vesper relaunches her namesake brand with made-to-order label Vesper Obscura

Mia Vesper, the New York-based designer best known for colorful jewelry and vintage-inspired velvet and silk pieces, is relaunching her namesake brand. Vesper will now close her namesake clothing label and relaunch it as made-to-order program Vesper Obscura, according to sources. The move will allow Vesper to retain her brand values of sustainability in a new format, following her initial announcement of the clothing line’s end in November 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VESPER OBSCURA (@mia.vesper)

Alix Earle strikes a pose for Flaunt Magazine

Flaunt Magazine‘s latest covergirl? Content creator Alix Earle, who dives into her massive success on TikTok for the publication’s 192nd issue. In the accompanying interview with writer Franchesca Barretta, Earle dives into going viral online, the “GRWM” style videos that brought her to fame, launching her own “Hot Mess” podcast, and more. In the spirit of relaxation, she’s also photographed in the issue’s editorial by Davis Bates in an array of leather, denim, and printed ensembles from labels including BCBGMAXAZRIA, Tory Burch, Isabel Marant, Guess, and Missoni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine)

Additional reporting by Bella Becker.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.