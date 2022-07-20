It seemed like everyone made a cameo in the Hamptons this weekend and for good reason. There were parties, parties, parties! The festivities started off with Saks Fifth Avenue flying chicsters via BLADE helicopter to an intimate dinner at LUNCH, Lobster Roll’s new Southampton location. (The former home of Silver Lining and Princes Diner on Montauk Hwy.) The dinner was hosted by Keke Palmer and Saks CEO Marc Metrick, and served to kick off their summer series of events on the East End. Over the years they’ve held memorable events at Parrish Art Museum, Eleven Madison Park. Summer House, and at a private estate featuring a tennis match with Andy Roddick.

Guests included Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Flaviana Matata, Tanya Taylor, LaQuan Smith, Christian Cowan, Coco Bassey, Fe Noel, Rosie Assoulin, Sophie Cohen, Toby Milstein, Julia Loomis, Elizabeth Kurpis, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Chanel McKinsie, Claire Chan, Fulvia Farolfi, Debra Wasser, Claire Paull, Michael Paull, Jennifer Frommer, Ida Liu, Daun Curry, Lori Gleeman, and more. Some opted to stay in town while most guests hopped back on a BLADE after a lobster roll dinner to head back to NYC. The decadence of it all!

The retailer has three more summer events lined up, including an afternoon with Joseph Altuzarra at his home.

Images: BFA

The next evening, we headed to Onda Beauty in Sag Harbor to catch up with Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Beauty and former creative director of Calvin Klein Collection, to celebrate his aforementioned beauty line. The event, Mostly Men, was attended by Zane Phillips of the Fire Island film, Andrew Barahani, Nick Barrotta, Bobbi Brown, Marc Rozic, Karina Bik, Nancy Kane, Sophie Roche Conti, and more to discover the new products, such as an aroma packaged in sustainably-sourced white ash and red oak finish and a face wash. Costa’s line can be found at Onda Beauty and Costa Brazil.

Images: Sean Zanni

On Saturday night, Gucci spared no expense to host an epic party at the Saltzman family home to celebrate summer and their East Hampton boutique. Guests entered the party through a maze-like tunnel to a huge property with lawn games, food stations from Amber Waves Farm, Loaves and Fishes, and Carvel, and wine from Wölffer. The night opened with a DJ set by Kitty Cash, with Mark Ronson taking over later in the evening. As the evening turned dark, Gucci logos were projected onto the Saltzman’s home.

Guests dancing the night away on a “G” covered dance floor included host Elizabeth Saltzman and family, Gucci president & CEO Marco Bizzarri, Allegra Shaw, Aminatou Sow, Bella Newman, Bethann Hardison, Casey Fremont, Christy Turlington, Mini Anden, Cynthia Rowley, Cameron Silver, Darren Star, De’Ara Balenger, Dede Lovelace, DeRay McKesson, Derek Blasberg, Grace Gummer, Gucci Westman, Kerby Jean Raymond, Kimberly Drew, Lindsey Vonn, Louisa Jacobson, Natasha Lyonne, Rachel Zoe, Reign Judge, Jessica Wang, Malcolm Carfrae, John Wattiker, Selby Drummond, Sophia Bush, Sophia Roe, Spike Lee, Tourmaline, Sara Larson, Eric Goldie, and Tyler Mitchell. All things considered, Gucci’s second annual summer event in the Hamptons was definitely a masterclass in how to throw a party.

Gucci is also giving back to the local community by contributing money to three key nonprofit partners focusing on the issue of food insecurities. The brand is supporting Long Island Cares and The Harry Chapin Food Bank—which works to distribute more than ten million pounds of food and supplies annually to Nassau and Suffolk Counties. In the immediate area surrounding the store, Gucci will contribute specific funding to the East Hampton Food Pantry and donate funds to Amber Waves Farm. Funding to Amber Waves Farm will support the distribution of fresh, healthy food to local pantries and create education programs for the community to aid children in a more food sufficient future.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.