Media

Refinery29 Names New Fashion Director And Fashion Writer

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Irina Grechko, Frances Coral Solá-Santiago (Courtesy)

Congrats are in order for Irina Grechko, who’s been promoted to fashion director at Refinery29. Grechko previously served as the site’s senior fashion editor, focusing on everything from fashion week, trends, and red carpet to designer profiles and industry news. Before joining Refinery29, Grechko was an editor at NYLON and The Knot. With her new promotion, she will report to executive editor, Connie Wang, and expand on her current topics by also planning programming for the online publication.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irina (@irinagrechko)

Refinery29 is expanding the fashion editorial team with the hire of hire of Frances Coral Solá-Santiago as a fashion writer. Solá-Santiago previously worked as a freelance writer with publications like the New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Numéro, Glamour, and Bustle, as well as covering fashion, beauty, music, and culture for Refinery29’s Somos.

In her new position, she will work alongside fashion market writer, Eliza Huber.

Announcing the hires, Simone Olivier, global editor in chief, said: “I’m excited to partner with the team to invigorate that foundation by leveraging their unique perspectives and vision to continue creating genre-defying content and programming that interrogates fashion’s intersection with politics, entertainment, and internet culture.”

Bon chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail
Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Daily Media: Refinery 29’s New Beauty Director,...

Daily Media: 35 Moves To Peruse, Including...

Refinery29 & Quibi’s New Series Investigates Infamous...

Daily Media: 21 Moves at Refinery29, Elle...

Simone Oliver to Take Over From Christene...

Hedi Slimane Designed Jackets for the Bieber...

It Looks Like Vice Media Is Buying...

Prada Cuts Back, Refinery29 En Français

Refinery29 Staffers Have Unionized

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X