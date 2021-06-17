Refinery29 Names New Fashion Director And Fashion Writer

Congrats are in order for Irina Grechko, who’s been promoted to fashion director at Refinery29. Grechko previously served as the site’s senior fashion editor, focusing on everything from fashion week, trends, and red carpet to designer profiles and industry news. Before joining Refinery29, Grechko was an editor at NYLON and The Knot. With her new promotion, she will report to executive editor, Connie Wang, and expand on her current topics by also planning programming for the online publication.

Refinery29 is expanding the fashion editorial team with the hire of hire of Frances Coral Solá-Santiago as a fashion writer. Solá-Santiago previously worked as a freelance writer with publications like the New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Numéro, Glamour, and Bustle, as well as covering fashion, beauty, music, and culture for Refinery29’s Somos.

In her new position, she will work alongside fashion market writer, Eliza Huber.

Announcing the hires, Simone Olivier, global editor in chief, said: “I’m excited to partner with the team to invigorate that foundation by leveraging their unique perspectives and vision to continue creating genre-defying content and programming that interrogates fashion’s intersection with politics, entertainment, and internet culture.”

