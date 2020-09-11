Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1.Simone Oliver is now global editor in chief at Refinery29.

2. Asad Syrkett is now editor in chief of Elle Decor.

3. Kim Jones is now artistic director at Fendi.

4. Nicolas Di Felice is now artistic director at Courrèges.

5. J. Crew womenswear designer Chris Benz has left the company.

6. Martin Brok is now president and chief executive of Sephora.

7. Wes Moore has been appointed to Under Armour’s board of directors.

8. Mark Breitbard is now head of Gap Global.

9. Maurice Cooper is now senior vice president of marketing at Target.

10. Arnaud Bazin is now deputy general manager and deputy general manager for Lanvin in the Asia-Pacific region.

11. Christian Bell has joined TGN Creative as senior account executive.

12. Ben Utley has joined SHADOW as a senior account executive in the company’s consumer packaged goods division.

Alexandria Gil was promoted from manager to senior manager in the influencer division.

13. Karla Otto is now representing Moncler.

14. Hustle&Co is now representing Lacoste USA.

15. Bollare is now representing luxury loungewear and pajama brand, NK IMODE.

16. MMPR is now representing House of Bloom fashion.

17. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Veldskoen.

18. OJ&B PR and Consulting is now representing Pretty Connected Mask Chains + Accessories and Simple Satch.

19. RLJPR is now representing Volto Urbano.

20. Purple is now representing Tara Bernard & Partners and Generator Hotels.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Wolverine.

