Daily Media: Joshua Glass Joins IMG As Executive Editorial Director, Victoria’s Secret Trades In Angels For ‘The VS Collective,’ And More Moves!

1. Joshua Glass is now executive editorial director, fashion events and properties, at IMG.

2. Sean Rameswaram is now creative director of Vox Audio and co-host of Today, Explained.

3. Irina Grechko is now fashion director at Refinery29.

4. Frances Coral Solá-Santiago is now fashion writer at Refinery29.

5. Carlyn Coy is now head of marketing & communications, Americas at Stella McCartney.

6. Olivia Giletti is now vice president of global marketing at Thom Browne.

7. Sam Feher is now global social lead at Cynthia Rowley.

8. Ciku Kimeria is now Africa-based editor at Quartz.

9. Jennifer Girvan is now senior manager of public relations for Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey.

10. Katie Lynn is now senior director at Tractenberg & Co.

11. Jade Burtrand is now account coordinator at VLIV Communications.

12. Paige Davis is now account executive, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

13. Kelly Barton is now country manager for the US region at Happy Socks.

14. Victoria’s Secret 2.0 is here. The brand has announced the beginning of a new chapter, with the induction of the VS Collective—a group of activists, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and models. The seven founding members are model and mental wellness supporter Adut Akech; journalist, photographer and equality advocate Amanda de Cadenet; World Champion Free Skier Eileen Gu; professional soccer player and equal pay advocate Megan Rapinoe; model Paloma Elsesser; actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas; and actor, model, and LGBTQIA+ Valentina Sampaio.

15. AZIONE is now representing AYR.

16. Nike Communications is now representing Leica Camera.

17. Cabine Creative is now representing accessories brand Jeffrey Levinson.

18. Social Adam Consulting is now representing Keithcity and De Lesseps Palm Beach.

19. AZZI+CO is now representing Anastasia Kessaris and HAIGHT.

20. Lucky Charm is now representing Zulu & Zephyr.

21. Evocative is now representing LNA.

22. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing natural pet care brand Pride + Groom and skincare brand Spice Beauty.

23. ChicExecs PR & Retail Strategy Firm is now representing Watermelon Apparel, WMNSWR, Maria Victoria, Ellany, and Moonlight Roller.

24. Sarah Boyd Co is now representing Lustare.com and Zoe Feldman Design.

25. PWC is now representing wellness brand Beyond Fresh.

26. Lindsay Girolamo is now representing LDT and Toccin.

