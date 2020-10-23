Daily Media: 35 Moves To Peruse, Including Masthead Changes & More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Lydia Slater is now editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar UK and Town & Country UK.

2. Anna-Lisa Yabsley has been promoted from digital director to executive director of content strategy at Vogue.

3. Taylor Antrim is now deputy editor of Vogue (previously executive editor.) Camilla Nickerson is now contributing editor at Vogue (previously style director.)

4. Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai are now creative directors of L’Uomo Vogue.

5. Chelsea Sanders has been promoted to VP, brand innovation and strategic partnerships for Unbothered, Refinery29’s community for and by black women.

6. Repeller, previously Man Repeller is ceasing operations. (Full story here.)

7. Creative director Grant Pearce and editorial director Jacky Tam will spearhead the new Vogue Man Hong Kong biannual edition. Peter Wong will be culture editor, Fiona Hayes will be design director, Sean Kunjambu style director, and Carson Chan watches and automobiles editor.

8. Fausto Puglisi is now creative consultant at Roberto Cavalli. (Full story here.)

9. Malika Savell is now chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer of Prada North America.

10. Annie Young-Scrivner is now chief executive officer at Wella.

11. Marc Toulemonde is now chief digital and marketing officer at L’Oréal USA .

12. Christina Fair, general manager of SkinCeuticals, has been promoted to president of active cosmetics division, North America, at L’Oréal USA .

13. Valerie Jarrett has joined the board of directors at Ralph Lauren.

14. Ruth Diaz is now director at Amazon Fashion Europe.

15. Andrew Keith is stepping down as president of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group.

16. Dennis McEniry is retiring as president of Estée Lauder Companies’ online division.

17. Nick Gresham is stepping down as Superdry’s chief financial officer.

18. Annie Worthington has been promoted to director, lifestyle at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications. Lauren Kasten has also been promoted to account executive, beauty.

19. Nabila Gabr is now international PR manager at Jacquemus.

20. Kendall Knysch is now Manager of PR at Lord Jones.

21. Toyin Graham was promoted to account manager in SHADOW’s fashion & retail division.

22. Michelle Trainor is now senior account supervisor working at SEEN Group.

Plus!

23. The Communications Store is now representing Saturdays NYC.

24. Jennifer Bett Communications is now representing Solid & Striped and Rowan.

25. PURPLE is now representing luxury fashion brand MÔNOT.

26. The Communications Bureau is now representing vassalloAtelier.

27. Magrino is now representing The Princess Grace Foundation, Bora Bora One, Hiccupops, and Time Out Group.

28. AZIONE is now representing SKY TING yoga studio.

29. Phyllis London PR is now representing Harakh jewelry.

30. Foundation New York is now representing clean beauty towel brand RESORÈ. (RESORÈ has also announced Rosie Huntington Whiteley as its brand ambassador and Melanie Grant as its skincare expert.)

31. BPCM and ModusBPCM are now representing luxury footwear and accessories brand Malone Souliers.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Victoria Emerson and Bellemere New York.

33. Chapter 2 is now representing Nahmias and designer Doni Nahmias.

34. STYLE PR is now representing Uncuffed Leather.

35. JXV Collective is now representing BTFL STUDIO.

