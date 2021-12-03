Daily Media: Connie Wang Leaves Refinery29 For Netflix, Kenya Hunt Is Elle UK’s New EIC, And Lots More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kenya Hunt has been named editor in chief at Elle UK, effective March 2022.

2. Connie Wang, executive editor at Refinery29, is leaving the company after 12 years. Wang will join the lifestyle team at Netflix.

3. Nicole Saunders is now beauty editor at Hearst’s Best Products.

4. Elizabeth Weil is now features writer at New York Magazine. Roxana Hadadi is now TV critic at New York Magazine and Vulture.

5. Jonathan Guyer is now senior foreign policy writer at Vox. Noel King is now co-host and editorial director at Vox’s Today, Explained.

6. Tiffin Jernstedt is now senior vice president, chief communications officer at Neiman Marcus Group. Natalie Lockhart is now senior vice president, strategy & execution at the company. Chris Demuth has been elevated to senior vice president, people services, ESG, belonging & corporate philanthropy.

7. Mark Loomis is now president at Estée Lauder North America.

8. Jill Meisner is now Vice President, fashion at PURPLE.

9. Matthew Cancel has launched Cancel Communications.

10. Hanan Abdeljabbar, senior account manager, fashion at PURPLE, is leaving the company.

11. Arianna Cohen, senior account executive at KWT Global, is leaving the company.

12. Bella Roxas is now senior account executive at Factory PR.

13. Zarin Hossain is now global PR assistant at Coach.

14. Paul Martineau is now senior account manager at ICA.

15. Alexandra Goodnow is now senior communications supervisor at SEEN Group. Brianna Frisbie is now communications coordinator at the company.

16. Marisa Freedman is now senior account executive on Blended Strategy Group’s beauty and wellness team.

17. Liz Martinelli has been promoted to account executive at SHADOW.

18. Andrea Sardiña has been promoted to PR manager at Maria Tash.

19. Melissa Kramer is now associate manager, PR at Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey.

20. New York Magazine has launched its first-ever investigative series podcast, Cover Story, hosted by iO Tillet Wright. Out now, the show will investigate a pattern of abuse within the psychedelic therapy movement as psychedelics barrel toward legalization.

21. PURPLE is now representing Vintner’s Daughter.

22. Autumn Communications is now representing Cole Haan, Poppi, Lox Club, and Madison Reed.

23. SEEN Group is now representing L’Oréal Professionnel.

24. KRUPP GROUP is now representing Cesta Collective and Mack Weldon.

25. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Schwarcz and his line Orvos Skin Science.

26. BLK pr is now representing La Detresse.

26. Le CollectiveM is now representing Inner Beauty Cosmetics, Bar Goto & Bar Goto Niban, and Ten Homakase.

27. Beach House is now representing Mad Rabbit.

28. Agentry PR is now representing MELKE.

29. Michele Marie PR is now representing House of Intuition, Timpa Lingerie, Mixhers, Cooper Fit, Baltic Born, Myka, and Parry.

