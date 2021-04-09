Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Danielle Kwateng is now executive editor at Teen Vogue.

2. Sara Tan is now beauty director at Refinery29.

3. Kleo Mack is now VP of brand at Glossier.

4. Chiara Ferragni has joined the members board at Tod’s Group.

5. Lisa Osborne Ross is now US CEO at Edelman PR.

6. Paul Andrew, creative director at Ferragamo, is leaving the company.

7. Jack Becht is now creative director, agency at Ralph Lauren.

8. Lauren Lewis is now senior PR manager at Lola Red Agency.

9. Allie Pringle is now senior account executive at BPCM.

10. Jen Volk, public relations director at Veronica Beard, is leaving the company.

Plus!

11. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Victor Glemaud.

12. ABMC is now representing Charlotte Tilbury.

13. CLD is now representing Apede Mod and Landa.

14. Krupp Group is now representing Min & Mon.

15. PURPLE NEW YORK is now representing MARGOT92.

16. PURPLE is also now representing EMILIO PUCCI.

17. The LHB Group is now representing Bobbi Brown’s wellness brand Evolution_18 (in addition to its representation of her clean beauty brand JONES ROAD.)

18. YaYa Publicity is now representing IVI Jewelry.

19. Margo Siegel PR is now representing L’Atelier Nawbar.

20. SHADOW is now representing Super Coffee.

21. JCPR is now representing Annetta.

22. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing skincare and supplement brand Layers.

23. Slater Public Relations is now representing Babe Lash cosmetics, Blendily, BOODY, and GLU Girls Like You.

24. Michele Marie PR is now representing DSW, Claude, Multitasky, Dippin’ Daisy’s, Local Eclectic.

25. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing PAPR.

26. Champlin PR is now representing CHAMA Chairs.

27. Violetta Group is now representing Xula, Muse Capital, Des Kohan, and Human Kind.

28. Le CollectiveM is now representing Sola Pasta Bar & Call Me Pasta in NYC and Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton.

29. STUDIO BEAUTY is now representing LOUM.

30. Di Petroff PR is now representing handmade accessories brand OIYA.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

