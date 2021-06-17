Media

Martha Stewart Is Launching A Website So You Too Can Be More Martha

by Julia Oakes
Martha Stewart for Harper's Bazaar (Cass Bird/courtesy)

Martha Stewart is expanding her empire! Announced via Instagram, the lifestyle maven is getting in on the digital publishing game by launching an eponymous shopping site, Martha.com—AKA your new one-stop-shop for, well, everything. 

From her very own branded merchandise to edits of her favorite things, the online “shop of shops” offers products the mogul has either collected, curated, or designed—and it’s ready to be shopped! 

 

The announcement post showed Stewart standing alongside “Martha.com” imprinted boxes and a repurposed U.S. postal truck—formerly used as her Martha By Mail carrier—indicating that the site will be a hub to find edible and artisinal items, home goods, kitchen supplies, holiday decor, and even CBD products. 

Stewart will also upload instructional cooking videos, as she hopes the site can help individuals master the art of living well in their homes. Or, as she puts it, “efficiently, beautifully, and purposefully.” Sign us up! With the upcoming launch of the site, customers are mere clicks away from becoming ‘the host with the most’ they always dreamed of being.

