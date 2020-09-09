Simone Oliver, who currently leads partnerships with media brands at Facebook and Instagram, is taking the top role at Refinery29. Her appointment was announced today by Vice Media; she will start her new position on Sept. 30.

Oliver, who also held roles at The New York Times and Condé Nast, will be filling co-founder Christene Barberich’s shoes. The latter resigned in June after former employees shared experiences of a toxic workplace culture and discrimination.

The incoming editor in chief will oversee Refinery29’s editorial content, videos, audience engagement, and partnerships—in New York, London, and Berlin.

When she worked at The New York Times, Oliver launched the Styles section Instagram account back in 2011, anticipating how important a social media presence would become for the vertical.

Oliver, 38, told The Times that she has already spoken with several R29 staffers about the workplace environment, ahead of starting her position.

“We can push even more on giving new and diverse voices—and not just race and gender—a seat at the table,” she said.

We look forward to seeing how she shapes Refinery’s future!

