Refinery29 & Quibi’s New Series Investigates Infamous Faux-heiress Anna Delvey

Grab the popcorn! A new series from Refinery29 and Quibi delves into the scandalous carry on of Anna Delvey, Soho’s resident scam queen who was outed in a viral New York Magazine article. The infamous ‘grifter’ is highlighted as part of Last Looks, a new series which dives into various scandals that gripped the fashion industry. Dakota Fanning is both executive producer and narrator on the project.

The series, filmed in cinematic neo-noir style, will cover six crime stories that focus on the life of each subject and the broader context. Episodes will be rolled out each Wednesday, and available to stream on Quibi.

Curious? You should be! See below for a sneak peak at the Anna Delvey episode.

