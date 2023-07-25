Versace releases Fall ’23 campaign, with Gigi, Irina, Anok, and more

The latest from Versace has landed! The luxury house has launched its Fall Winter 2023 image and video campaign with a stellar cast to front the equally powerful clothing on display. Among the talent are Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Karolina Spakowski, Sava Suvacarov, Liu Wen, Anok Yai, and Mattias Akke, who were styled by Jacob K. Creative director Donatella Versace once again enlisted Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to lens the black and white imagery, which was revealed today alongside some behind the scenes candids. The campaign was shot on location at Versace’s classical palazzo at Via Gesù 12 in Milan, and a focus was placed on strong, bold silhouettes that cut an impressive figure on the supermodels of today, including the Fall Winter ’23’s opening look; a tailored jacket with sharp shoulders that would almost take your eye out. “This campaign celebrates everything I love about Versace: The power, the tailoring, the attitude…On set I loved that the models felt strong, empowered, and fierce—exactly how you should feel when you wear Versace,” Versace said. The campaign also shows a closeup look at the Medusa ’95 hardware seen across jackets, dresses, skirts, and denim; a new take on a classic from the archives. Peep highlights from the campaign, below:

Zimmermann reveals Fall Winter ’23 campaign

Speaking of haute campaigns, Zimmermann has also unveiled its Fall Winter ’23 vision—and it’s enough to make us want to pack up our apartments and flit around a French manor in style. Shot in Paris, the new season Zimmermann muse—in this instance, portrayed to perfection by model Vivienne Rohner—is opting for both draped dresses and painterly prints worthy of a Pre-Raphaelite beauty, and gowns and chic suiting that’ll please any modern-day masterpiece. The campaign coincides with the release of the pieces from the aptly-named dreamy Luminosity collection, many of which are available from today.

Maison Margiela is popping up Out East

Margiela has partnered with Cameron Silver, LA-based celebrity stylist and vintage curator, for his second annual East Coast summer fashion residency at our Sag Harbor favorite, Sage & Madison. From now through July 31, key pieces from the brand will be available to peruse and shop at the historic guest house’s boutique. Among the assortment are women’s ready to wear, accessories, shoes, and the new Colorama assortment of handbags, as well as the iconic snatched & 5AC styles from the CoEd23 Exit 1 Collection. Happy shopping!

Edward Enninful signals the end of an era

ICYMI: Edward Enninful announced that the March 2024 issue of British Vogue will be his last atop the masthead. After six years, the barrier-breaking 51-year-old editor said he’s planning on focusing his final seven issues of the glossy on “the power of brilliant global change makers, the unbeatable creativity of the UK, and above all, fashion!” Enninful had already signaled last month that he will be transitioning into a newly-created role as “editorial advisor of British Vogue and global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue.” At the time, he noted that this would allow him to continue to shape the international success of Vogue, while pursuing his own projects. As for who will step into the highly-covetable role at Vogue House? Only time will tell…

