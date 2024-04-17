Victoria’s Secret taps Gigi, Emily, Paloma, and Tina for tropical Summer 2024 campaign

Victoria’s Secret is hitting the beach this summer, with a little help from Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and Tina Kunakey. All four models are the faces of the brand’s breezy “Escape to Summer” campaign, celebrating its new Summer 2024 collection. Imagery finds the super crew basking in the sun, sand, and wind by blue ocean waves, while also taking time to lounge in sunset-lit cabanas and take a dip in the pool. The full range of ’90s and 2000’s-inspired swimwear notably features bikinis, one-pieces, minidresses, tops, skirts, pants, and a range of sheer and crystal-trimmed lingerie and sleepwear—all in a cool palette of green, yellow, black, white, tan, and brown, with accents ranging from wild leopard prints to bohemian fringe. Surf’s up!

All images: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

With Clarity spotlights lab-grown diamonds in new Reserve collection

Talk about an Empire State of mind! New York-based fine jewelry brand With Clarity has released its brand new Reserve collection, just in time for Earth Month—which will also display select pieces at its SoHo showroom. The label’s new 7-20-carat assortment features sparkling lab-grown diamonds across engagement rings, earrings, eternity rings, and necklaces. The $6,000 to $59,000 range is inspired by artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, ensuring a touch of true artistry to its bejeweled offerings—while still ensuring fashionistas consider the environment.

“As a leading name in the luxury jewelry space, we are thrilled to unveil our most extravagant collection to date,” said founder and CEO Anubh Shah. “We designed this collection to defy our traditional jewelry design by embodying innovation and distinctive style in each piece.”

All images: Courtesy of With Clarity

Rebecca Minkoff joins “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Didn’t see this coming… Rebecca Minkoff will join season 15 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” according to Deadline. Though the fashion designer’s role in the show is currently unknown, she’s been confirmed to be filming for the reality program. In March, the show was confirmed to return for a new season with its full season 14 cast, including Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine front Jacquie Aiche’s Rebel Heart campaign

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have been tapped to star in fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche’s latest campaign. Inspired by the allure, electricity, and sensuality of romance, the new shots find the couple draped in an array of bohemian necklaces, rings, earrings, and more from Aiche’s new “Rebel Heart” collection. For a signature Aiche twist, each piece is accented by charms and pendants shaped like locks, keys, crosses, feathers, and aliens—all crafted with gleaming pavé diamonds, emeralds, pink tourmaline, onyx, and more precious materials.

“I hadn’t done a shoot for Jacquie in a while, and we had been talking about it for so long,” Prinsloo said. “I was excited once it came together because I feel like I’m in a different place in my life now. This time around, it felt so special with Adam and I collaborating together. It was all so natural; I knew Jacquie was going to make this a really special shoot.”

All images: Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche

Jean Paul Gaultier taps Shayne Oliver for new capsule collection

Jean Paul Gaultier is shaking things up by naming Shayne Oliver as the label’s guest designer for a ready-to-wear capsule collection, according to BOF. Set to drop on May 6—yes, the same evening as the 2024 Met Gala—the collaboration marries high fashion with streetwear chic. Featuring around 50 pieces, the collection promises to critique and elevate everyday wardrobe staples, turning utilitarian into extraordinary. The launch follows Oliver’s exit from Hood By Air last year, bringing his “high-end concepts” to the storied French brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Thom Browne reveals Frette collaboration at Milan Design Week

In a bold debut at Milan Design Week, Thom Browne unveiled his ongoing collaboration with linen company Frette through a theatrical Milan street performance on Tuesday, according to sources. The show featured models in a choreographed routine, transitioning from elegant sleepwear into Browne’s signature tailored suits—all while lounging and posing on an opulent Jacques Adnet bed, set amidst the hustle of Via Gesù. The bed, which sported luxe sheets and blankets from Browne and Frette’s new line, emphasized this isn’t just a one-off venture—but an extended step into home décor. Browne’s first-time participation in Milan Design Week highlights his gradual, yet distinct expansion into home collections, blending his signature style with Frette’s esteemed craftsmanship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Lauren Sherman and Puck launch new weekly “Fashion People” podcast

Lauren Sherman is coming to your rotation with a new podcast series, “Fashion People,” under Puck—which is also home to her popular column The Line Sheet. Launched in partnership with Lyst and Netflix’s The Crown through Audacy Podcasts, “Fashion People” will find Sherman speaking with top designers, journalists, executives, and more about the inner state of the fashion industry. Episodes will air twice weekly, which can be found on Puck’s website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the Audacy app, and anywhere podcasts are available.

“This month we reached the two year anniversary of Line Sheet and what a way to celebrate by extending the fashion industry’s favorite source for news, gossip and snark with an audio component,” said Sherman. “I’m looking forward to hosting my favorite designers, business leaders, fashion experts and fellow writers on the pod to discuss what we’re hearing, reading and, most importantly, wearing.”

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

