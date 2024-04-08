Gigi Hadid embraces ’30s glamour for Miu Miu’s Spring 2024 handbag campaign

Gigi Hadid’s gone back in time for Miu Miu’s latest campaign, spotlighting Spring 2024’s Arcadie and Wander handbags. For the occasion, Hadid strikes a pose in Miu Miu attire styled by Lotta Volkova with the aforementioned accessories in hues of brown, yellow, and orange. The Steven Meisel-shot imagery nods to the works of British photographer Yevonde, as well as her signature saturated color palettes and focus on female independence in the 1930’s. The occasion is the latest instance of Miuccia Prada and Miu Miu’s ongoing ethos of spotlighting female creative’s careers through history.

Images: Steven Meisekl/Courtesy of Miu Miu

Endeavor Group Holdings has announced it will go private

In business news, Endeavor Group Holdings has announced it will go private, according to sources. The initiative is led by Silver Lake Capital, whose investment portfolio features modeling agency IMG—and will acquire 100% of Endeavor’s outstanding shares. In total, Endeavor’s privatization values its portfolio—which includes talent agency WME and sports company TKO Group—at $13 billion, making the privatization the largest in the history of media and entertainment.

Chanel’s design legacy will be revisited in a new Assouline book

Chanel’s getting a new book treatment, courtesy of Assouline. The French label’s history and impact in design is being examined in the new volume Chanel: The Legend of an Icon, penned by AnOther’s fashion features director Alexander Fury. The tome will feature a mix of photographs and memorabilia examining Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s inspirations, runway shows, and brand signatures over the decades, from diamond-quilted handbags to the iconic No.5 perfume. Fashionistas should mark their calendars for May, when the volume will be released for $105.

Saturday Night Live taps Kristen Wiig and Kaia Gerber for terrifying pilates class

Pilates, anyone? Saturday Night Live”s latest sketch with host Kristen Wiig gave the exercise class a terrifying twist, parodying the “cult” nature of its sessions with a fake horror movie trailer. Kaia Gerber made a memorable appearance as one of Wiig’s inductees, reuniting the pair following their roles in the splashy Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale.”

Damiani taps Jessica Chastain as global brand ambassador

Dripping in diamonds! Jessica Chastain certainly will be, thanks to her latest project. The Oscar-winning actress has been tapped by high jewelry brand Damiani as its global brand ambassador, according to sources. Chastain’s new position will also include a starring role in the brand’s Spring 2024 campaign—and likely plenty of Damiani jewelry moments on the red carpet, thanks to her upcoming film “Mother’s Instinct.”

Gabbriette goes bold for Betsey Johnson in new Spring 2024 campaign

Gabbriette is the newest face of Betsey Johnson, taking center stage in the designer’s Spring 2024 campaign. For the occasion, the model strikes a pose in an array of ballerina-worthy Betsey frocks, paired with the label’s whimsical accessories—from phone-shaped handbags to sparkling statement earrings. Johnson’s popular Western booties, platform sneakers, and pumps also make multiple appearances on Gabbriette, complete with a smooth palette of black, pink, silver, and green—which you can discover now online.

Images: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

