The Daily And Nicole Miller Hosted A Rosé Brunch At Bounce Beach Montauk

Chicken tenders and Nicole Miller rosé? That’s the way to our heart. In one of our favorite summer traditions, the Daily and Nicole Miller reunited for a Saturday brunch Out East, once again hosted on the top level of Montauk’s Bounce Beach.

Blessed with the weather, the festivities kicked off with frozé cocktails made with Nicole Miller rosé. Giving even more reason to celebrate, the event tied in with the launch of the new Nicole Miller fragrance, Nectar de Pêche; a fresh and evocative scent that will keep the summer mood intact long past Labor Day.

Guests arrived to the two-story beach club in their Nicole Miller Spring Summer 2023 pieces and met with the on-site engraver, who customized a decorated fragrance bottle for everyone. Fittingly, Sophie Sumner also had her dog Peaches with her too, to double down on the peach-theme.

For the multi-course family-style brunch, crowd-pleasing dishes like Bang Bang Shrimp, Lobster Rolls, Chicken Tenders, Blackened Fish Tacos, Tuna Tartare Tostadas, Avocado Toast, Local Burrata, Spiced Fries, Roasted Cauliflower, and Shiitake Leek Spring Rolls kept a smile on everyone’s face. And, indeed, kept everyone satiated for what was to come: the Daily’s annual Hamptons Most Stylish bash, which took place in Water Mill later that day.

Among those who joined team Nicole Miller and team Daily for the day were Candace Bushnell, Lois Robbins, Michelle Madonna, Kelsey Simone, Katya Tolstova, Keke Lindgard, Sophie Sumner, Aqua Parios, Katrina Rusakova, Anita Hodosi, Vanessa Zambito, Sophia Pauline, Ali Freie, Melissa Vale, Kristi Romero, Nicole Pellegrino, Ali Morabito, Brenttany Sharraine, and Tony Harris, amongst others.

See inside the day out, below:

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.