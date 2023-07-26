Five International Designers To Know Before Formal Markets At Atlanta Apparel

It’s almost time! Formal Markets (the brand new guise for VOW Bridal & Formal and World of Prom & Special Occasion) is happening during Atlanta Apparel, taking place from July 31 to August 4, showcasing must-haves for bridal, prom, quinceañera, mother-of-the-bride, accessories, homecoming, and special occasion across 180 individual collections over three social occasion floors at AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3.

Before your trip, we took a look at international names you need to have on your radar.

Serabella

Serabella offers women’s formalwear that epitomizes grace and sophistication. With a stunning collection of evening dresses, they blend contemporary designs with timeless elegance, ensuring every woman feels empowered and confident for any special occasion.

Monica Loretti

Monica Loretti is a renowned wedding dress brand with almost two decades of experience in the bridal industry. Based in Italy, the designer creates beautiful, high-quality show-stoppers. At Monica Loretti you can find the perfect gown to make your wedding dreams come true.

Sophia Tolli

Let award-winning Australian designer Sophia Apostolides take you on a journey of love and beauty with her diverse and inspired creations. With luxurious fabrics, perfect fit, and stunning embellishments, every Sophia Tolli design exudes classic and romantic bridal charm that will make your special day unforgettable.

Evie Young

Discover a collection of contemporary wedding gowns that celebrate diversity and femininity, from another Australian bridalwear mainstay. With unique designs, exclusive laces, and innovative silhouettes, each creation tells a special love story, empowering authentic women worldwide. Ethical values and mindful production adds to the appeal of Evie Young for brides on their special day.

Madi Lane

Another Australia-based brand, Madi Lane blends modern ingenuity with timeless sophistication, telling a unique love story. With delicate appliqué and exquisite details, Madi Lane gowns embody fierce femininity.

