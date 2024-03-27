Swarovski’s Spring 2024 campaign takes supermodels under the sea

Swarovski is embracing supermodels for its Spring 2024 campaign, which spotlights the allure of Venus. Shot by Steven Meisel, the new imagery finds Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, Imaan Hammam, Fei Fei Sun, and Abby Champion cast as underwater glamazons. Naturally, the crew is dripping in sparkling pink, silver, and blue Swarovski crystal and pearl jewelry, all strung with bejeweled anemones and seashells. Makeup by Dame Pat McGrath and water droplet hair crystals by Guido Palau complete the enchanting effect. “The Venus campaign brings to life the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, inspired by a dream of an underwater universe,” shared creative director Giovanna Engelbert. “In this campaign, I reimagined the timeless Venus archetype, exploring it through a modern interpretation that resonates with contemporary ideals of elegance, empowerment, creativity, and grace perfectly embodied by these iconic models.”

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard expands into beauty

Meghan Markle’s viral lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, isn’t even out yet—and it’s already making headlines for expanding into the beauty category. Per sources, the label’s filing will also include makeup, fragrance, skincare, and haircare products, as well as additional trademarks for soaps, body lotions, and sachets. In addition to beauty, Markle’s also recently filed trademark extensions for yoga mats, cushions, stationery, calendars, note cards, greeting cards, gift wrapping paper, photo albums, party decorations, pet food, pet bowls, collars, and pet beds, ensuring American Riviera Orchard will offer products for every lifestyle need. The former royal’s line was announced on March 14, with its initial trademark application featuring jellies, jams, spreads, nut butters, cutlery, drink wear, table linens, and cookbooks.

Djerf Avenue debuts new haircare pop-up in Soho

Chic fashion label Djerf Avenue is officially expanding into beauty, debuting with a sweet new pop-up store located at Soho’s 21 Greene Street. Open from today, March 27 to April 2, founder Matilda Djerf’s latest project will include a variety of giveaways, including samples of Nick’s snacks, BonBon candy, Leon’s Bagels, and INKED by Dani nail art tattoos—plus free daily Djerf Avenue-branded Bluestone Lane coffee and Coca Cola drinks. On Tuesday night, the brand welcomed editors and VIPs for a special preview of Djerf’s new haircare products—which, in addition to its latest fashion collections, accessories, and hairstyling appointments, will be available to experience in-person. The guest list included Samantha Olson, Danielle Cohen, Jake Henry Smith, Hannah Malach, Kyra Surgent, Noelia Rojas-West, Ana Escalante, Sierra Mayhew, and Daniela Guevara.

Catbird and Jenny Slate collaborate on a heartfelt jewelry collection

Catbird has teamed up with actress Jenny Slate on a new capsule jewelry collection. Inspired by memories, childhood, and keeping loved ones close to your heart, the line includes an array of gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings—many adorned with miniature bells, in homage to Slate’s own mother. As an added initiative alongside the line, Catbird is donating $20,000 to Planned Parenthood through its Catbird Giving Fund. You can discover the collection now on Catbird’s website.

Marine Serre is Pitti Immagine Uomo’s next guest designer

Pitti Immagine Uomo 106’s line of menswear shows has a new guest designer: Marine Serre. For the occasion, which will be held in Florence, Italy from June 11 to 14, Serre will host a fashion show to present her next menswear collection. “I am really excited to present my next show in Florence on the 12th of June,” Serre said. “It’s an honor for me and my team to be the Guest Designer of Pitti Uomo this season. We’re looking forward to bringing the essence of Marine Serre to Florence, mixing craftsmanship our way, and shaking the lines of what’s expected to be, bringing imagination at the service of transformation.”

Star makeup artist Etienne Ortega launches his debut beauty line

Etienne Ortega, makeup artist to stars including Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Kris Jenner, has just launched his own namesake beauty line. ORTEGA’s debut product range features a lip gloss, lip liner, lip oil, crayon lip colors, and makeup wipes, all affordably priced from $12 to $22. The brand’s launch—which took five years for Ortega to perfect, while simultaneously battling with a testicular cancer diagnosis in 2021—is one the artist sees as a rebirth.

“For five years, I felt like I was underwater,” Ortega tells Fashionista.com. “I was sick. I wasn’t able to talk about my brand. I wasn’t able to work on it the way I wanted to, and the partnerships didn’t always work out,” he says. “At the end of the video, I come up for air and a deep breath. That represents the now, this very moment in time of me finally getting to breathe and let out this thing that I’ve been holding in for so long.”

