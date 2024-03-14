The inaugural issue of British Vogue under Chioma Nnadi is here

Chioma Nnadi’s first issue since stepping into her role as head of editorial content British Vogue has landed, featuring cover star FKA Twigs. For the April 2024 issue, the performer is the perfect poster child to celebrate Nnadi’s distinctive view of British creativity and style, photographed in famed London locations by Johnny Dufort (in his British Vogue debut) and styled by newly-minted contributing editoror Ib Kamara. Interestingly, Condé Nast confirmed that Nnadi’s first issue has been the most commercially successful April issue in the publishing company’s history, bringing in the highest ever print revenue for the month of April. The cover story was penned by Nnadi herself, who also writes in her editor’s letter that Twigs is “artist who represents the ideal of the modern British eccentric: she is a shape-shifter who rejects conformity and takes real joy in clothes.” The issue, which counts Edward Bowleg, Stella Greenspan, Jermaine Gallacher, Harry Lambert, Camilla Nickerson, Zezi Ifore, Nell Kalonji, and Precious Lee as its additional contributing editors, is on newsstands from March 19.

Walter Chiapponi steps down from Blumarine after one season

Walter Chiapponi has stepped down as the creative director of Blumarine, shortly after showcasing his first and only collection for the Italian fashion house at Milan Fashion Week last month. The departure was confirmed by Marco Marchi, of Blumarine’s parent company Eccellenze Italiane Holding, as he applauded Chiapponi’s vision and commitment during his short stint. Chiapponi’s work at Blumarine was marked by a tribute to the brand’s romantic heritage and an expansion into menswear. The designer has hinted at his next chapter focusing on initiatives with a social and humanitarian impact, leaving the fashion industry curious and excited about Blumarine’s future direction. Notably, Chiapponi suffered the loss of his best friend, the designer David Renne, in November, just as he was beginning his own role as creative director of Moschino. He also endured the loss of his young nephew and his 12-year-old dog in recent months. The Italy-native was formerly at Tod’s as creative director from 2019 until July 2023.

Celine expands into beauty

From the runway to your makeup bag, Celine is branching into beauty with a bang, unveiling its first-ever cosmetics collection this fall with a focus on satiny lipsticks that are readying to paint the town ‘Rouge Triomphe.’ With glimpses of the lipsticks teased in the fashion house’s chic recent Winter 2024 film, Celine Beauté is expanding the brand’s allure from perfumes (which it launched in 2019) to a full-fledged beauty lineup, starting with the ‘Le Rouge Celine’ lipstick collection. With 15 shades set to roll out by January 2025 starting later this year, the lineup signifies the brand’s ambition to capture the essence of French femininity and style. But wait, there’s more! Anticipate everything from eye makeup to nail polish in the coming seasons, all bearing the label’s distinctive sleek branding.

Applications for New York Men’s Day are now open

New York Men’s Day applications for its 22nd season, taking place this September 6, are open, and once more, organizers are looking for the crème de la crème of emerging men’s and genderless fashion talent. If you’re ready to showcase your designs at the cusp of NYFW’s Spring 2025 season, this is your golden ticket. Offering a creative platform with individual studio spaces for 10-12 designers, NYMD is the optimum stage to present your work to stylists, editors, and buyers all under one roof. Not to mention, the selected designers will benefit from a media spotlight, invaluable networking opportunities, and a generous coverage of presentation costs (85%). The New York Men’s Day committee for this season include stylist Memsor Kamarake, editorial creative director of Complex Media, Aria Hughes, Grazia USA’s Joseph Errico, and Nordstrom’s men’s fashion and editorial director, Jian DeLeon. You can submit your application by April 12 on the NYMD website.

Glastonbury announces headliners

Glastonbury 2024 is pulling out all the stops, roping in a dazzling array of main stage acts with Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA leading the pack, promising a mix of genres from across the globe. Taking place at Michael Eavis’s Worthy Farm from June 26-30, the British festival is upping its game with a strong female presence at the top and Shania Twain charming the “legend” slot with her country pop anthems. Coldplay continues their love affair with Glastonbury, becoming the first to headline the Pyramid stage five times, while Dua Lipa and SZA are set to bring their own unique flare, from pop bangers to soulful R&B. The festival’s lineup spans the spectrum from Janelle Monae’s lyrical genius to Peggy Gou’s deep house beats, promising something for everyone. And with rumors swirling about secret sets already, Glastonbury 2024 is shaping up to be an edition not to be missed.

