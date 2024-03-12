Kylie Jenner is the new face of Sam Edelman

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Kylie Jenner and Sam Edelman are a match made in shoe heaven. Unveiling its Spring Summer 2024 campaign, Sam Edelman celebrates its milestone anniversary—two decades in the game!—with Kylie Jenner front and center, and rocking a chic bob, no less. Through the lens of Chris Colls and the creative vision of David Lipman, the campaign, which is all about the power of fashion and footwear, spotlights Sam Edelman’s renowned footwear designs including its timeless ballet flats and Bay sandals.

Images: Chris Colls

Irina Shayk for Aritzia’s Sweatfleece campaign

Work it! Supermodel Irina Shayk is giving us no shortage of inspiration for how to nail model off-duty style as she leads the way for Aritzia’s new Sweatfleece campaign. The Vancouver-based brand has long been a go-to for both suiting and loungewear, so this latest series is all about the intersection between comfort and chic. Shayk shows off elevated, effortless, and easy ways to wear hero pieces like the Perfect Hoodie, the Cozy Fleece, the fan favorite Mega Cargo Sweatpants (try walk through the West Village on a weekend morning without seeing someone wearing these, we dare you!), and the new Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshort. Peep the campaign below and get an idea of how to style yours to be ‘a little more Irina’ below.

Images: Courtesy

Vestiaire Collective launches new global campaign

Vestiaire Collective, the platform for pre-loved luxury and hard to source fashion items, has unveiled its global campaign. Titled Parlez-Vous Vestiaire Collective?, the series nods to the company’ French heritage while bringing the brand to a whole new audience of vintage obsessives and collectors alike. It’s also coming on the heels of a busy time for the team, who’ve added new US-based leadership, introduced 0% commission* for US sellers on the platform, launched a New York City-based VIP consignment program, and launched edits with the likes of Jessica Chastain and Carine Roitfeld. Vestiaire Collective enlisted Manhattan-based creative agency Accompany Creative to execute the ad series, keep an eye out for it on social media and even on TV from now.

Brand famed for shirts on The Bear opens in NYC

From the streets of Berlin, via the high pressure atmosphere on the line in the kitchen, and now to NYC: Merz b. Schwanen, the German brand known for the iconic white t-shirt that stole the scene in The Bear, has just dropped anchor on Canal Street. Gitta and Peter Plotnicki, the power couple behind the minimalist label that dates back to 1911, have transformed their New York dream into reality, with the opening of their first international store. The brand’s repertoire now extends beyond t-shirts and it’s now serving up a full wardrobe, from chic knitwear to sneakers, all crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that made Chef Carmy’s loop-wheeled t-shirt a hit. Visit the store at 359 Canal Street…yes, chef!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merz b. Schwanen (@merzbschwanen)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.