Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence pop-up travels to Harrods

Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand Guest in Residence is opening its latest pop-up in Harrods, set in the famed UK department store’s contemporary fourth floor. The label’s colorful Spring 2024 sweaters, polos, T-shirts, tanks, cardigans, and more are now available to shop across the pond until April 21. Hadid’s new pop-up is the latest for Guest in Residence, following its past pop-up shops in Aspen, Paris, and New York City to expand its global footprint.

“The label is broadening its reach from the direct-to-consumer channel to wholesale – with Harrods as its second partner in the UK – and it aims to continue to focus on partnering with leading retailers and e-tailers worldwide,” said Hadid. “This new collection is meant to evoke the fresh energy of spring and the feeling of youthful optimism that comes with it. Plus, memories of long, lazy summer days and nights with plenty of melting gelato.”

Phoebe Philo’s label will debut in-store at Bergdorf Goodman

Paging all Philo-philes! Phoebe Philo’s hit namesake brand will finally be available to shop in-person at Bergdorf Goodman on April 11, according to sources. The minimalist designer’s label will launch on the fourth floor at BG’s Fifth Avenue flagship store for a limited time, featuring over 100 pieces from her first and second collections. Previously, Philo launched her hotly anticipated brand in October 2023, following two years of speculation after announcing her return to design—paved by beloved tenures at Chloé and Celine.

“Phoebe Philo is without a doubt one of the most powerful design visionaries in the history of fashion,” said Yumi Shin, Bergdorf’s chief merchandising officer. “We are honored to bring Phoebe’s uncompromising, thoughtful and deeply luxurious work to Bergdorf Goodman in what we expect will be a fruitful, ongoing collaboration.”

Tommy Hilfiger releases Tommy Jeans International Games collection

Tommy Hilfiger’s hitting the field in style! The brand’s new “International Games” Tommy Jeans collection features bold takes on sportswear inspired by collegiate academics—plus Tommy’s own 1996 “International Games” collection, which celebrated global sports first arriving to the US. The line’s core is it’s elevated with its Juanita Richards-shot campaign, starring young athletes Stefon Diggs, Deja Kelly, Aori Nishimura, and Mick Schumacher. The 41-piece collection features men’s, women’s and unisex pieces like rugby polos, shorts, varsity jackets, singlets, and more, cast in bold and preppy palettes of red, blue, white, green, and yellow—all of which you can discover now on Hilfiger’s website.

“The sporting calendar sets the cultural pulse for the year—and 2024’s shaping up to be amazing,” said Hilfiger. “We’re building on our legacy of working with pioneers in sport and reimagining timeless American icons through an archival lens.”

Images: Juanita Richards/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The Mark Hotel welcomes Jean-Georges’ abcV this spring

The Mark Hotel’s latest addition? abcV, the plant-forward restaurant Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The hotspot will open its second location at the Mark in an outdoor space on Madison Avenue and 77th St., complete with local and globally sourced ingredients within sustainable, non-GMO, and organic dishes. Lush greenery, themed cocktails, and interiors bathed in green, pink and white tones will certainly add to the allure when abcV opens its doors from 11am-10pm EST on April 15. Though it’s a couple weeks out, you can make your reservations now through Resy.

Marc Jacobs covers M Le magazine du Monde‘s special men’s issue

Marc Jacobs has been tapped as his own muse yet again for his latest cover-boy moment, seen this month for French magazine M Le magazine du Monde. The special men’s issue, which releases on Friday, finds Jacobs staring directly into Gray Sorrenti’s lens draped in a black T-shirt and cardigan—two of his de-facto staples as of late. Within the accompanying interview with writer Valentin Pérez, Jacobs is teased to discuss his celebrated and storied 40-year career across his own brand and previous Louis Vuitton post—plus a dive into his viral personal style. We’re already setting our calendars to Paris time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.