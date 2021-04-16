Daily News: Precious Lee Is Vogue.com’s First Guest Editor, Loewe’s Buzzy New Collab, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Precious Lee’s new gig

Vogue.com has shared some posts penned by Precious Lee, as they announce the model as their first-ever guest editor! Atlanta-native Lee, 31, revealed herself to be quite the wellness enthusiast, sharing insight into her daily routine which includes everything from crystal healing to chakra cleansing. The groundbreaking catwalk star also delved into her strength-boosting kettlebell workout, the beloved yoga studio she frequents in St. Thomas, and her go-to hydrating face mist. BRB, taking notes!

Loewe’s new must-have collab

Wishlists at the ready: Loewe has launched its Paula’s Ibiza 2021 collection. With escapism and a carefree spirit front of mind, the craft-led offering marries the innate bohemia of the Balearic island, Loewe’s Spanish heritage values, and designer Jonathan Anderson’s discerning eye. The line for men and women incorporates relaxed staples, ready for the city or the beach, such as easy and effortless dresses and kaftans, sweatshirts, shorts, and trousers in block colors and playful archive prints like parrots, doves, moons, and crocuses. Sure to be a highlight, on the back of the brand’s perennially popular basket totes, the collection incorporates Anagram baskets in Iraca Palm, woven in Colombia by female artisans. Other accessories include canvas fisherman hats, espadrilles, leather sandals, goggle sunglasses, and coin purses. The accompanying campaign was lensed by Gray Sorrenti, shot amongst the colorful architectures of Mérida and Campeche, Mexico.

Cult Gaia gets in on the sunglasses game

It all started with the omnipresent Ark bag…but now Cult Gaia boasts a fully-fledged offering from tip to toe. The brand’s newest launch sees statement sunglasses and chic detachable chain straps. The sunnies come in three styles—the rectangular Hera, the retro circular Katka, and the oversized square Meira—in various colorways, and there’s three types of chains too. The range is priced between $228-$278, with straps costing between $68-$78. What’s more: the brand tapped some four-legged fans to serve as models for the campaign as it will donate 10% of sales on launch week to a Los Angeles-based rescue organization. Shop them ahead of summer now!

Adam Selman Sport launches merch

True to its mission to always champion inclusivity and diversity in the activewear space, the tongue-in-cheek A.S.S. brand has created a new wearable line with offerings for the entire family (yes, even your mom!). To celebrate, the brand enlisted a fun crew to star in the campaign, including Amy Sedaris. Also involved are wig stylist Diana Dash, casting agent Larissa Gunn, stylists Ian Bradley and Chloe Hartstein, and fashion librarian Julie Le. Get in on the drop here!

Model Alina Baikova is now available as an NFT

Another day, another NFT! Brooklyn-based artist Charles Bentley, in collaboration with Ukrainian model Alina Baikova and photographer Jean-Baptiste Fort, has released a limited-edition NFT artwork. The move makes Baikova (who’s walked for brands like Dior and Marc Jacobs) the first model available to purchase as an NFT. Entitled Natural Form, the digital collage is being sold on the Foundation platform for a reserve price of 2.564 in the Ethereum cryptocurrency…or about $6,000 in human speak. Happy bidding!

